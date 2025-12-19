NFL announcer claims Caleb Williams skipped pregame media obligations: 'Sat on a Zoom waiting forever'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After a win on ESPN’s "Monday Night Football," Caleb Williams took a shot at the game’s color commentator, Troy Aikman, for saying "luck" contributed to the game-winning touchdown.

Williams revealed a couple of days later that he did not meet with Aikman or his partner, Joe Buck, prior to the Chicago Bears' game against the Washington Commanders. Broadcasters typically meet with the head coach and quarterback leading into the game.

However, Buck claimed that Williams skipped both of those obligations with the "MNF" team this year.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"These (Zoom) meetings are all set up on their time… We understand you guys are busy. You’re preparing for a game. The last thing you probably want to do is talk to us. It’s kind of part of the drill, but we will do it when it works for you, on your schedule," Buck said on the "SI Media" podcast.

"We had that same issue Week 1 with Caleb, and then we had it again. I guess he brought it up saying, ‘Well, I didn’t talk to Troy before the game.’ But we sat on a Zoom waiting forever, and he just never came. I don’t know what else we can do."

ESPN HOST BLASTS TRAVIS KELCE FOR GHOSTING MEDIA AFTER DISASTROUS CHIEFS LOSS, RIPS 'NEW HEIGHTS' PODCAST

"That’s the part that bothered me the most. This was on your guys’ schedule. And we sat there, and we had it happen twice within the first six or seven weeks. It's whatever."

At the time, Williams said he "tried to meet" with Aikman but was at the team's facility "late, and the timing didn’t meet up with lifting or whatever the case may have been.

"Tried to call him after the day I was supposed to meet with him, and it didn’t get through," he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There is still a chance for them to meet, as the Bears are well on their way toward the playoffs, and ESPN broadcasts games in both the wild-card and divisional rounds.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.