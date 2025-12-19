Expand / Collapse search
Chicago Bears

NFL announcer claims Caleb Williams skipped pregame media obligations: 'Sat on a Zoom waiting forever'

Williams admitted he did not meet with Troy Aikman

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
After a win on ESPN’s "Monday Night Football," Caleb Williams took a shot at the game’s color commentator, Troy Aikman, for saying "luck" contributed to the game-winning touchdown.

Williams revealed a couple of days later that he did not meet with Aikman or his partner, Joe Buck, prior to the Chicago Bears' game against the Washington Commanders. Broadcasters typically meet with the head coach and quarterback leading into the game.

However, Buck claimed that Williams skipped both of those obligations with the "MNF" team this year.

Caleb Williams pregame

Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears reacts prior to an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on Oct. 13, 2025 in Landover, Maryland. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

"These (Zoom) meetings are all set up on their time… We understand you guys are busy. You’re preparing for a game. The last thing you probably want to do is talk to us. It’s kind of part of the drill, but we will do it when it works for you, on your schedule," Buck said on the "SI Media" podcast.

"We had that same issue Week 1 with Caleb, and then we had it again. I guess he brought it up saying, ‘Well, I didn’t talk to Troy before the game.’ But we sat on a Zoom waiting forever, and he just never came. I don’t know what else we can do."

Caleb Williams walks off the field

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) walks the field after his team's win over the Minnesota Vikings in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn)

"That’s the part that bothered me the most. This was on your guys’ schedule. And we sat there, and we had it happen twice within the first six or seven weeks. It's whatever."

At the time, Williams said he "tried to meet" with Aikman but was at the team's facility "late, and the timing didn’t meet up with lifting or whatever the case may have been.

"Tried to call him after the day I was supposed to meet with him, and it didn’t get through," he added. 

Caleb Williams throws pass

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams passes against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

There is still a chance for them to meet, as the Bears are well on their way toward the playoffs, and ESPN broadcasts games in both the wild-card and divisional rounds.

