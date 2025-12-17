ESPN host blasts Travis Kelce for ghosting media after disastrous Chiefs loss, rips 'New Heights' podcast

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chris "Mad Dog" Russo took time on Wednesday to blast Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce for not talking to the press following the team’s 16-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, where quarterback Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL to end his season.

Russo even laid into Kelce’s popular "New Heights" podcast in the process.

During a segment on ESPN’s "First Take," Russo was mad that Kelce didn’t take the time to speak to media after the loss that eliminated Kansas City from the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

It was certainly a rough day for the Chiefs, but Russo believed Kelce should not have ghosted the media.

"I could care less about his stupid podcast, but how about Kelce on Sunday afternoon?" Russo quipped to begin his lengthy rant. "They just lose the game and Mahomes tears his ACL. The last play of the game, [Gardner] Minshew goes to Kelce to try to kick a field goal and gets intercepted. Kelce, after he settles down in the locker room, says, ‘Not today fellas, I’m not going to talk to you.’ The media.

"Hold on a minute, time out! We got these poor guys who have been covering the Chiefs for years, who go to every training camp practice, every preseason game. Every day for seven months they cover the football team and you blow them off at the end of this game when they got Mahomes out, maybe the last game you’re ever going to play. You’re not going to give them three words. You can’t give them, ‘Terrible day for us. I don’t know what I’m going to do with my career. Hope Pat will be OK,’ when you’re walking out the door? You say, ‘Not today,’ and you don’t talk to the press."

To end the rant, Russo claimed that no "serious sports fan" listens to "New Heights."

"Listen, I understand you got your brother and you do the podcast. I get that," Russo said. "Maybe you want to save the exclusive news. But no serious sports fan listens to that nonsense anyway. This is a situation here where it’s a Sunday afternoon where we want to hear from you. Mahomes is out for the year, you may not play again. The season’s over. You lost and you’re not making the playoffs."

The Chiefs still have three games remaining, but it’s a sad time for the franchise that has made it to the last three Super Bowls as the AFC champion.

It was also reported by NFL Network that Mahomes tore his LCL as well as his ACL, which could complicate recovery.

He underwent successful surgery from Dr. Dan Cooper in Dallas on Monday. The Chiefs are hoping that Mahomes can return for the start of the 2026 season, but his recovery could be longer than nine months.

To Russo’s point, though, Kelce’s future with the franchise is still up in the air. He said earlier this season that he would be letting the Chiefs know his decision about potential retirement before the new league year begins in March.

But Kelce still has three games left with the rest of his teammates, so it’s unlikely that he would take a seat through these final weeks even if the playoffs are unreachable.

Kelce, playing in his 13th NFL season with the Chiefs, has tallied 67 catches for 797 yards and five touchdowns through 14 games this season.

