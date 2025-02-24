NFC team submits proposal to ban Eagles' famous 'Tush Push' play: report

Another attempted ban of the "Tush Push" has been brought before the NFL, and a team that fell in the playoffs to the Philadelphia Eagles, who made the play famous, is reportedly behind the rule change.

The Green Bay Packers, whose president Mark Murphy has come out against the short-yardage play, submitted a proposal to the NFL’s competition committee to ban it, per The Athletic.

In a Q&A on the Packers’ team website, Murphy said he was against the play, saying that it’s "almost an automatic first down on plays of a yard or less."

He also brought up the Washington Commanders’ attempts to stop it on the goal line during the NFC Championship Game, which ultimately led referees to warn them they could award a score if they continued to jump offsides.

"I am not a fan of this play," Murphy said. "There is no skill involved and it is almost an automatic first down on plays of a yard or less. The series of plays with the Commanders jumping offsides in the NFC Championship Game to try to stop the play was ridiculous.

"I would like to see the league prohibit pushing or aiding the runner (QB) on this play. There used to be a rule prohibiting this, but it is no longer enforced because I believe it was thought to be too hard for the officials to see. The play is bad for the game, and we should go back to prohibiting the push of the runner."

Now, it’s worth noting that the Packers have done their own version of the "Tush Push," going a perfect 5-for-5 when tight end Tucker Kraft gets under center on sneak attempts. They converted two of those against the Eagles in the playoffs as well.

However, those are more traditional sneaks instead of Jalen Hurts being shoved by tight end Dallas Goedert and running back Saquon Barkley from behind, making it virtually impossible to stop the play.

Hurts scored Super Bowl LIX’s first touchdown on that play from the goal line on their way to winning, 40-22, over the history-seeking Kansas City Chiefs.

Other teams have attempted their own version of the "Tush Push," but the Eagles have mastered the play, hitting successfully on first-down conversions or touchdowns more than any team by far.

Last offseason, there was some heated debate about whether the play should remain in the game, but it never came to a vote.

League owners would have to vote to have the play removed, which would be done in March.

