NFL denies 'tush push' ban rumors as Eagles continue to dominate: 'This play has evolved'

The infamous "tush push" or "brotherly shove," as the Philadelphia Eagles have called it, was rumored to be the subject of discussion among the NFL competition committee for a potential ban.

NFL head of football operations Troy Vincent Sr. denied that’s the case during a league meeting Wednesday.

"That was false," Vincent told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. "This play has evolved."

The Athletic reported in October that some within the league office didn’t like that the tush push was viewed as an "ugly" play, with both teams piling on top of one another as quarterback Jalen Hurts was shoved over for a first down or touchdown.

The Athletic added that some players felt being able to push, but not pull, each other forward was being taken advantage of. But The Athletic noted there was "far more support for keeping the tush push than banning it."

Vincent’s comments here prove the league views the situation differently.

The play has become an Eagles signature, especially last season when Hurts scored twice using the brotherly shove. Hurts has been pushed over for first downs and touchdowns all season, and Philadelphia is near the top of the NFC with a 10-3 record.

Other teams have tried to match the success rate of the Eagles with the play, but it just hasn’t been the same.

"Philly does it better than anyone else; that’s a fact," Vincent said, via NFL Network. "You don’t want to punish anyone for doing something well."

The NFL Network report also said Vincent did not find enough data to "substantiate a greater injury risk on the play." Basically, the sample size just isn’t there.

Vincent talked about other rules being discussed by the league, including a fumble going through the end zone from an offensive player being a touchback and resulting in a change of possession and fair catches on kickoffs.

So, the Eagles will likely continue pestering defenses in short-yardage situations with the tush push.