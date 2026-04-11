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New Zealand cyclist Kiaan Watts suspended after punching rival rider mid-race

The UCI confirmed Watts acknowledged the violation and accepted the 25-day sanction

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
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A New Zealand cyclist has been temporarily banned from competition after video captured him punching a fellow rider during a race last month.

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) announced this week that Kiaan Watts, 24, will serve a 25-day suspension for his actions during the Salverda Bouw Ster van Zwolle race in the Netherlands on March 7. 

Kiaan Watts warming up on a bicycle before a race in Wellington New Zealand

Kiaan Watts of New Zealand/Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy warms up before stage 1 of the New Zealand Cycle Classic in Wairarapa on Jan. 15, 2020, in Wellington, New Zealand. (Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

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"Video footage of the incident at the Dutch event on 7 March 2026 showed Kiaan Watts reaching towards another rider and delivering him a closed fist punch," the statement read. "The rider acknowledged the violation of article 12.4.009 of the UCI Regulations and accepted the sanction proposed by the UCI." 

The BBC reported that Marijn Maas of the Netherlands was the rider struck by Watts. He wobbled but remained upright after the punch, and Watts was reportedly disqualified from the race. 

Marijn Maas cycling during the ITT Beltrum Stage 2 in Beltrum Netherlands

Marijn Maas of BEAT CC powered by Saxo competes in the ITT Beltrum Stage 2 on Day 2 of the Metec Olympia's Tour in Beltrum, Netherlands, on March 26, 2026. (Wart Brinkerhof/Marcel ter Bals/DeFodi Images/DeFodi)

LENGTHY SUSPENSIONS HANDED OUT TO MEMBERS OF WILD ANGELS-BRAVES BRAWL THAT SAW FISTS, TACKLES

Watts, who currently rides for the NSN Development Team, served a one-day suspension from his team and will serve a 25-day suspension imposed by the UCI. He was also ordered to pay a $220 fine and was deducted 25 UCI points.

He can return to competition on May 2. 

Kiaan Watts cycling during an individual time trial in Ham, Belgium

Kiaan Watts of New Zealand competes for Team Israel - Premier Tech during the 94th Baloise Belgium Tour 2025 individual time trial stage from Tessenderlo to Ham on June 20, 2025, in Ham, Belgium. (Rhode Van Elsen/Getty Images)

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"The UCI issues a reminder that, as holders of UCI licences and members of the cycling community, riders enjoy rights and assume responsibilities aimed at promoting the values of cycling and protecting the integrity of the sport," the statement added.

"Respecting this Charter fosters an environment in which sportsmanship, fairness, and respect prevail." 

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Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Editor for Fox News Digital.

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