New Zealand cyclist Kiaan Watts suspended after punching rival rider mid-race

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A New Zealand cyclist has been temporarily banned from competition after video captured him punching a fellow rider during a race last month.

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) announced this week that Kiaan Watts, 24, will serve a 25-day suspension for his actions during the Salverda Bouw Ster van Zwolle race in the Netherlands on March 7.

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"Video footage of the incident at the Dutch event on 7 March 2026 showed Kiaan Watts reaching towards another rider and delivering him a closed fist punch," the statement read. "The rider acknowledged the violation of article 12.4.009 of the UCI Regulations and accepted the sanction proposed by the UCI."

The BBC reported that Marijn Maas of the Netherlands was the rider struck by Watts. He wobbled but remained upright after the punch, and Watts was reportedly disqualified from the race.

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Watts, who currently rides for the NSN Development Team, served a one-day suspension from his team and will serve a 25-day suspension imposed by the UCI. He was also ordered to pay a $220 fine and was deducted 25 UCI points.

He can return to competition on May 2.

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"The UCI issues a reminder that, as holders of UCI licences and members of the cycling community, riders enjoy rights and assume responsibilities aimed at promoting the values of cycling and protecting the integrity of the sport," the statement added.

"Respecting this Charter fosters an environment in which sportsmanship, fairness, and respect prevail."