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Chicago Cubs

Cubs star Pete Crow-Armstrong fined for vulgar response to female heckler: report

The incident took place on Saturday in the Cubs-White Sox game

Ryan Canfield By Ryan Canfield Fox News
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Chicago Cubs star center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong was reportedly fined an undisclosed amount of money for his interaction with a Chicago White Sox fan on Saturday.

Crow-Armstrong, 24, was heckled by a fan after making a play during the fifth inning of the team’s 8-3 loss to the White Sox. He had a vulgar response to the female heckler.

"You suck my f–-ing d–k b----," Crow-Armstrong told the female fan.

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Pete Crow-Armstrong

Pete Crow-Armstrong #4 of the Chicago Cubs stands on deck in a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field on April 21, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Matt Dirksen/Chicago Cubs/Getty Images)

The fine for Crow-Armstrong is undisclosed, ESPN reported. He said he regretted his actions on Monday.

"I think I just regret my choice of words the most and who that affects in my life, directly and indirectly," Crow-Armstrong said. "I don’t think that any of the women in my life would ever think that I would use those kind of words regularly, especially referring to them.

"So I’m just bummed out about the word choice, and that a bunch of little kids go and probably find their way to social media and see that as well."

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Pete Crow-Armstrong looks on

Pete Crow-Armstrong #4 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after getting hit by a pitch in the eighth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on May 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Michael Hirschuber/Getty Images)

Cubs manager Craig Counsell said he spoke with Crow-Armstrong and called fan interactions as part of the job.

"He made a mistake, and we’ve got to move on from it," Counsell said before Chicago's 9-3 loss to Milwaukee. "It’s a reality of this job. It happens. Fan interactions happen. You want to try to keep them positive, even when they’re not. Sometimes when it’s a really emotional situation, it’s difficult, but it’s still a requirement of the job."

Crow-Armstrong is one of the best defensive center fielders in baseball and made his first All-Star team last season. Last season, Crow-Armstrong hit .247 with 31 home runs and 95 RBI.

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Pete Crow-Armstrong rounds the bases

Pete Crow-Armstrong #4 of the Chicago Cubs rounds the bases after hitting a two run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Rate Field on May 16, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Bartel/Getty Images)

This season, Crow-Armstrong has not had the same success. In 49 games, he has hit just .229 with five home runs and 20 RBI.

The Cubs (29-20) will take on the Milwaukee Brewers (28-18) in the final game of their three-game series on Wednesday at 7:40 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

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