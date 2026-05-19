2026 NFL Odds: Ranking All 32 Teams By Games They’re Favored In

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One of the most interesting ways to evaluate the NFL landscape is by looking at how many games in which each team is favored.

While win totals and Super Bowl odds often dominate the offseason oddsboard, the number of games in which a team is projected to be favored can reveal just as much about their expectations and schedule difficulty.

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By analyzing the lookahead point spreads for all 272 regular-season matchups, we’ve stripped away the public bias to rank every NFL team by a single, definitive metric: the exact number of games they are favored to win.

With that in mind, here is a complete power ranking of all 32 NFL teams based on the number of games they are currently favored in entering the 2026 season.

32. Arizona Cardinals

Number of Games Favored: 0

What to know: The Arizona Cardinals are the only NFL team not favored in a single game this season. That number aligns with their projected win total of 4.5 wins, which is tied for the lowest mark in the league.

31. Miami Dolphins

Number of Games Favored: 1

What to know: The Dolphins are favored in just one game this season — their Week 12 home matchup against the New York Jets.

T28. Cleveland Browns

Number of Games Favored: 2

What to know: The Browns are only favored in their home matchups against the Raiders and Falcons. This number is well below their projected win total of 6.5.

T28. Tennessee Titans

Number of Games Favored: 2

What to know: The Titans are only favored in home games against the Jets and Browns. This number is also well below their projected total of 6.5.

T28. Atlanta Falcons

Number of Games Favored: 2

What to know: This one came as a pretty big surprise. The Falcons are favored in only two games this season — their home divisional matchups against the Panthers and Saints.

T26. Las Vegas Raiders

Number of Games Favored: 3

What to know: The Raiders are slight favorites in home games against the Dolphins and Titans, along with a road matchup against the Cardinals.

T26. Carolina Panthers

Number of Games Favored: 3

What to know: This one is also a big surprise. The 2025 NFC South champs are only favored in three games, including on the road against the Browns and at home against the Saints and Falcons. This number does not reflect their win total projection of 7.5.

25. New York Jets

Number of Games Favored: 4

What to know: The Jets are favored in three home games against the Browns, Dolphins and Raiders, along with a road matchup against the Cardinals. Their number of games favored aligns closely with their projected win total of 5.5.

T22. New Orleans Saints

Number of Games Favored: 5

What to know: The Saints are the third NFC South team favored in five or fewer games this season. Despite that, there is still some optimism surrounding the team, as their projected win total sits at 7.5.

T22. New York Giants

Number of Games Favored: 5

What to know: Heading into John Harbaugh’s first season, the Giants are favored in five home games against the Titans, Cardinals, Saints, Commanders and Browns. They are not favored in a single road game.

T22. Washington Commanders

Number of Games Favored: 5

What to know: While the Commanders are favored in only five games, there are several matchups throughout the season in which they are currently listed as slight 1-3 point underdogs.

21. Indianapolis Colts

Number of Games Favored: 6

What to know: Like the Commanders, the Colts are favored in only six games, but they are listed as slight underdogs in several other matchups throughout the 2026 season.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

Number of Games Favored: 7

What to know: In Mike McCarthy’s first season reunited with Aaron Rodgers, the Steelers are favored in only seven games. Their projected win total also sits at 8.5, signaling what could be the franchise’s first losing season since 2003.

T18. Minnesota Vikings

Number of Games Favored: 8

What to know: The Vikings are the only NFC North team that is not favored in a double-digit number of games. A major reason for this lower number is the expectation that the division will once again be one of the toughest in football.

T18. Jacksonville Jaguars

Number of Games Favored: 8

What to know: The 2025 AFC South champions won 13 games in Liam Coen’s first season, but their number of games favored suggests there could be some regression in Year 2. However, like several of the teams above them, the Jaguars are slight underdogs in many of the games in which they are not favored in 2026.

17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Number of Games Favored: 9

What to know: The last NFC South team is off the board, and we are only at No. 17 on the list. That makes sense considering the NFC South champion has won nine games or fewer in three of the last four seasons. The Buccaneers were the only exception during that span, winning 10 games in 2024.

T15. New England Patriots

Number of Games Favored: 10

What to know: After winning 14 regular-season games and representing the AFC in the Super Bowl in 2025, the Patriots are favored in 10 games entering 2026. However, in half of those matchups, they are favored by at least 6.5 points, showing that oddsmakers still view them as one of the stronger teams in the NFL.

T15. Denver Broncos

Number of Games Favored: 10

What to know: Like the Patriots, the Broncos, who also won 14 games in 2025, are favored in only 10 games entering the 2026 season. However, in the seven games they are currently underdogs, they are never listed at worse than +2.5. That said, Denver opens as an underdog in five of its first six games, signaling a very challenging schedule to start the season.

T12. Dallas Cowboys

Number of Games Favored: 11

What to know: After winning just seven games in 2025, the Cowboys are expected to significantly improve in 2026, as they are favored in 11 games entering the season. They are also favored in five of their six divisional matchups.

T12. Kansas City Chiefs

Number of Games Favored: 11

What to know: There is plenty of uncertainty surrounding the Chiefs due to Patrick Mahomes’ recovery from a torn ACL. However, Vegas still expects Kansas City to be one of the league’s top teams, as the Chiefs are favored in 11 games entering 2026, including each of their first five matchups. That aligns closely with their projected win total of 10.5.

T12. Los Angeles Chargers

Number of Games Favored: 11

What to know: The Chargers are also favored in 11 games entering next season, and they are not listed as underdogs of more than 3.5 points in any matchup in 2026.

T9. San Francisco 49ers

Number of Games Favored: 12

What to know: The 49ers are one of three NFC West teams favored in 12 games or more entering 2026. San Francisco won 12 games last season despite missing multiple key players for large portions of the year. Outside their divisional matchups, the 49ers are underdogs in only three games: road contests against the Cowboys, Chargers and Chiefs.

T9. Chicago Bears

Number of Games Favored: 12

What to know: In Ben Johnson's first season, the Bears won double-digit games for the first time since 2018. In Year 2, Chicago faces the toughest schedule in the entire NFL, yet Vegas still favors it in 12 games.

T9. Green Bay Packers

Number of Games Favored: 12

What to know: Vegas has the Packers favored in 12 games entering the 2026 season. Outside NFC North play, the only games in which Green Bay is currently an underdog are road matchups against the Patriots and Rams.

T7. Houston Texans

Number of Games Favored: 13

What to know: After winning their last nine regular-season games last year, the Texans are favored in 13 games in 2026. They are favored in all six AFC South divisional matchups.

T7. Philadelphia Eagles

Number of Games Favored: 13

What to know: The Eagles are favored in 13 games entering the 2026 season, including five of their six NFC East matchups. Their number of games favored is also notably higher than their projected season win total of 10.5.

T3. Detroit Lions

Number of Games Favored: 14

What to know: The Lions are favored in 14 of their first 15 games in 2026. The only matchups in which they are currently underdogs are Week 2 at the Bills, Week 17 at the Bears and Week 18 at the Packers.

T3. Buffalo Bills

Number of Games Favored: 14

What to know: Coming off a 12-win regular season in 2025, the Bills are favored in 14 games entering next season. The only matchups in which Buffalo is currently an underdog are road games against the Rams, Patriots and Packers.

T3. Baltimore Ravens

Number of Games Favored: 14

What to know: The Ravens won only eight games last season, largely because Lamar Jackson battled injuries throughout the year. Vegas expects Baltimore to take a major leap forward in 2026. The only games in which the Ravens are currently underdogs are road matchups against the Bills, Texans and Bengals.

T3. Seattle Seahawks

Number of Games Favored: 14

What to know: The defending Super Bowl champions come in tied for third on the list. The only games in which they are currently underdogs are road matchups against the 49ers, Eagles and Rams.

2. Cincinnati Bengals

Number of Games Favored: 15

What to know: No, this is not a typo. A Bengals team that won just six games in 2025 is favored in 15 games entering the 2026 season. With Joe Burrow returning and a very favorable schedule, Cincinnati is currently an underdog in only two games: Week 2 at the Texans and Week 7 at the Ravens.

1. Los Angeles Rams

Number of Games Favored: 16

What to know: The Rams are remarkably favored in 16 of their 17 games entering the 2026 season. Their only game as an underdog is a Week 16 Christmas Day road matchup against the Seahawks. Last season, the Rams lost to Seattle on the road in Week 16 and again in the NFC Championship Game. Los Angeles is currently the +800 favorite to win the Super Bowl.