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Chicago Cubs

Betting outlook focuses on the total as the Brewers take on the Cubs in series finale

Milwaukee has outscored Chicago 14-5 in the first two games of the series at Wrigley Field

By David Troy Fox News
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The Chicago Cubs have been in the news quite a bit this week, mostly because of their center fielder, Pete Crow-Armstrong. If you haven't seen the video of him this past weekend, it really isn't worth your time.

He said some unsavory things to a fan who was trash-talking him. As is the case with most things now, it was greatly overblown. The Cubs try to put that behind them tonight as they host the Brewers, and we try and capture a unit off of the game.

Pete Crow-Armstrong rounds the bases

Pete Crow-Armstrong #4 of the Chicago Cubs rounds the bases after hitting a two run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Rate Field on May 16, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Bartel/Getty Images)

The Brewers are once again one of the best teams in baseball. There has to be some sort of Milwaukee Magic, because there really is no logical explanation for their success. I often wonder why it works for some franchises and not others. The Brewers continue to rid their team of their best players and big contracts, but it works.

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Is it good scouting? Great development? I really have no idea, but probably some sort of combination that other clubs haven't figured out. The Brewers get it, though, and have ridden this season to a 28-18 record as of today.

Their hitting is probably best described as professional. It is kind of a boring term to say about a team, but it is intended as a compliment. They tend to get the best out of their pitching staff as well, finding diamonds in the rough and developing good arms in the minors.

Chicago Cubs pitcher Edward Cabrera pitching during a baseball game at Wrigley Field

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Edward Cabrera delivers a pitch against the New York Mets during the first inning at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Ill., on April 17, 2026. (Kamil Krzaczynski/Imagn Images)

The Brewers send out Kyle Harrison to the hill on Wednesday night. He is 4-1 for the season with a 2.09 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP. He hasn't allowed more than two earned runs in any game this season, but he also has only completed at least five innings in five of his eight starts. Cubs hitters are 0-for-6 against Harrison.

It hasn't been a great stretch for the northsiders of Chicago. Aside from the "negative" publicity surrounding Crow-Armstrong, the team has fallen out of first place in the division, and lost four straight games. A cooling off was expected, but this has been a brutal stretch.

They won 10 straight games twice, going 20-3 from April 14 until May 8. Since that day, the Cubs have been 2-8. Even returning home hasn't cured what ails them, losing the first two games of this series.

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It is hard to decide exactly what to make of the Cubs this year. Are those winning streaks flukes? Or are the losing streaks? Or will this be a .500 club with high-highs and low-lows? We know their pitching staff has been decimated, so maybe that can be addressed. One person they went out and got during the offseason to address those issues takes the mound on Wednesday.

Edward Cabrera takes the pill against the Brewers. Cabrera is 3-1 with a 4.06 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP. He has been solid at Wrigley Field with a 3.60 home ERA. For the most part, he has consistently allowed three earned runs in his starts. That includes three allowed in six of his past seven outings. Brewers hitters are 10-for-41 against Cabrera.

I'm not really sure how you can support the Cubs at the moment. Their pitching looks really bad, and the Brewers are on a heater. After losing to the Brewers in the postseason, you would think they would've put up a better fight, but the Cubs have been outscored 14-5 in the two games this series.

Christian Yelich celebrating after hitting a home run at Great American Ball Park

Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates his second solo home run during the sixth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Aug. 15, 2025. (Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

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This game doesn't bode much better for the Cubbies. I would be surprised to see them win this one, but I do think they have a better opportunity than they did yesterday. This game has the lowest total on the board, but I don't see either team just posting zeroes. Give me the over 6.5 in this one.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on X/Twitter: @futureprez2024 

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