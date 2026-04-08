Lengthy suspensions handed out to members of wild Angels-Braves brawl that saw fists, tackles

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The big hitters in Tuesday night's brawl between the Los Angeles Angels and Atlanta Braves have each been given a harsh punishment.

Angels designated hitter Jorge Soler and Braves pitcher Reynaldo Lopez were each given seven-game suspensions for their roles in the benches-clearing affair.

Lopez threw a pitch up and in on Soler, which the latter appeared to take exception to. Soler then charged at Lopez, and the two began to exchange numerous punches - not many of which landed.

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Soler was tackled to the ground by Braves manager Walt Weiss before any major damage was done, and Lopez was forced out of the scrum.

The Angels player received a standing ovation as he walked back to the dugout following his immediate ejection.

Weiss was an assistant coach with the Braves in 2021 when the Braves won the World Series. Soler was the World Series MVP that year. He and López were teammates in 2024.

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"It’s just a shame, the situation and how things unfolded," López said through a translator, according to MLB.com . "On my part, there was never any intent to hit him at any point. So, again, it’s just a shame."

Soler hit a home run off López in the first inning. He’s 14-of-23 with five home runs and three doubles against López all time.

"Obviously, I have good numbers against him," Soler said. "After the home run and getting hit by a pitch after that, and then he missed way too high and close to my head. At this level, you can’t miss like that."

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Both players are appealing the suspensions. For Lopez, if the suspension holds, he would miss one start, but perhaps Atlanta could finagle with the rotation to keep him sidelined at a minimum.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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