NCAA

NCAA president responds to integrity concerns after alleged point-shaving scheme leads to dozens of arrests

The NCAA said it has been running its own investigations with assistance from prosecutors

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
The NCAA said that protecting the "integrity" of its athletics is "of the utmost importance" for the organization after at least 26 people were charged Thursday in connection with fixed college basketball games, and urged states to "ban risky bets."

Prosecutors said the alleged participants bribed Chinese Basketball Association players in 2022 "to underperform and help ensure their team failed to cover the spread in certain games and then, through various sports books, arranged for large wagers to be placed on those games against that team."

The following year, the participants allegedly expanded their scheme to the NCAA, recruiting players and paying bribes between $10,000 and $30,000 per game.

Charlie Baker

NCAA President Charlie Baker and Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell announce a gambling prevention program aimed at kids during a press conference at TD Garden. The program includes a school curriculum on the risks of gambling that will be rolled out to schools statewide, as well as new money towards research to understand the scope of the problem.  (Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

According to the indictment, more than 39 players on 17 different teams attempted to fix more than 29 NCAA Division I men’s basketball games, including conference tournament contests. The organizers of the alleged scheme placed wagers totaling millions of dollars.

"Protecting competition integrity is of the utmost importance for the NCAA. We are thankful for law enforcement agencies working to detect and combat integrity issues and match manipulation in college sports," NCAA President Charlie Baker said in a statement.

Baker said the indictments were "not entirely new information to the NCAA," as it had conducted "integrity investigations into approximately 40 student-athletes from 20 schools over the past year."

The NCAA logo

The NCAA logo on entrance sign outside of the NCAA Headquarters on Feb. 28, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.  (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

FEDERAL PROSECUTORS INDICT 26 PEOPLE FOR ALLEGEDLY FIXING COLLEGE BASKETBALL GAMES IN WIDESPREAD CONSPIRACY

The NCAA added that 11 athletes from seven schools were "recently found to have bet on their own performances, shared information with known bettors, and/or engaged in game manipulation to collect on bets they — or others — placed" and have since been permanently banned.

"Additionally, 13 student-athletes from eight schools (including some of those identified above) were found to have failed to cooperate in the sports betting integrity investigation by providing false or misleading information, failing to provide relevant documentation and/or refusing to be interviewed by the enforcement staff. None of them are competing today," Baker added.

Baker also called on states to crack down on "threats to integrity," specifically prop bets, "to better protect athletes and leagues from integrity risks and predatory bettors. We also will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement. We urge all student-athletes to make well-informed choices to avoid jeopardizing the game and their eligibility."

The chargers on Thursday included bribery in sporting contests, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and wire fraud.

"[Defendants] aided and abetted the carrying into effect, the attempt to carry into effect, and the conspiracy to carry into effect, a scheme in commerce to influence by bribery sporting contests, that is, Chinese Basketball Association ("CBA") men's basketball games and National Collegiate Athletic Association ("NCAA") men's basketball games, with the defendants engaging in different aspects of this scheme, with knowledge that the purpose of this scheme was to influence in some way those contests by bribery," the indictment said.

Overview of SEC basketball game

General view of the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament Championship game between the University of Kentucky Wildcats and the University of Florida Gators at the Georgia Dome on March 14, 2004, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

The announcement follows the federal government’s crackdown on illicit sports gambling and point-shaving schemes that involved the NBA in October.

