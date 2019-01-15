Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets' Adam Gase's intense look goes viral during introductory press conference

Ryan Gaydos
New York Jets head coach Adam Gase speaks during a news conference in Florham Park, N.J., Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. 

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase speaks during a news conference in Florham Park, N.J., Monday, Jan. 14, 2019.  (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase claimed he didn’t know what a meme was after his introductory press conference Monday. If he didn’t know then he definitely knows now.

Gase’s eyes drew the attention of social media users during the press conference. The coach's intense gaze while talking with reporters captured more attention than anything he said to reassure Jets fans.

A Twitter account mocking Gase’s gaze was quickly created. The account’s first tweet to the masses was, “just keeping my eyes on the prize, guys.”

Gase then joined “The Michael Kay Show” on ESPN New York after the press conference. He told host Michael Kay he didn’t know what a meme was and said he wasn’t on Twitter, according to the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand.

Gase, 40, was hired Friday to replace Todd Bowles, who was fired. Gase joined New York after he was fired by the Miami Dolphins after three seasons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

