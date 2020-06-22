Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NFL
Published

New York Giants give season ticket holders a break for 2020 NFL season

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
NFL cautiously optimistic upcoming 2020 season will play out on scheduleVideo

NFL cautiously optimistic upcoming 2020 season will play out on schedule

Fox NFL analyst and former NFL player Mark Schlereth weighs in on the upcoming football season.

The New York Giants told their season ticket holders on Monday that they can take off the 2020 NFL season due to the uncertainty of football amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Even if games happen this fall, there is a good chance that they will be played without fans in attendance at the stadiums. According to the team, the personal seat license agreements for all season ticket holders who opt to sit out the 2020 season will remain intact.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

For the fans who have already paid for their season tickets in full, they have a choice to take the season off, and their payments will instead be applied to their 2021 tickets, or they can choose to receive a full refund.

Other fans who are enrolled in the four- and six-month payment plans, the due date for their next payment was moved back from July 1 to Aug. 14. These season ticket holders also have the option to take off the 2020 season and not purchase their tickets.

Dan Canova is a Sports Reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @DanCanova