New York City Mayor Eric Adams roasted for wearing both Yankees, Mets logos on hat

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is remaining impartial to the two MLB teams remaining in the postseason from his jurisdiction, but it's rubbing New Yorkers the wrong way.

Adams was spotted at the Columbus Day Parade in Manhattan on Monday wearing a hat that had both the Mets and Yankees logos on it with an "X" in between, which shows he isn’t leaning one way or another.

While the mayor wants to remain objective, New Yorkers are not too pleased, and they let it be known on social media.

Some of those comments referenced Adams’ current campaign corruption case.

"He should be indicted just for this," one X user posted.

Another X user commented, "Ugh he makes me sick," while a separate one suggested to "burn it," talking about his hat.

Adams could be looking for a Subway Series, where the Mets and Yankees meet in the World Series.

They are both currently in their respective league championships, as the Mets are currently down one game to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS, while the Yankees host the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night in the Bronx to kick off the ALCS.

These best-of-seven series could result in the Mets and Yankees meeting in the World Series for the first time since 2000, where it was the "Bronx Bombers" who came away with the trophy after five games.

But, ask any New York sports fan, and they’ll tell you that, no matter how much you love the city, you have to choose one team or the other. There’s no such thing as wanting both the Mets and Yankees to win, especially if it comes down to the World Series.

This isn’t the first time the New York City Mayor had New Yorkers reeling with their baseball team choices, as Mayor Bill de Blasio was ripped for his love of the Boston Red Sox when he was in office.

If the Mets and Yankees do advance to the World Series, the city will be roaring and divided as everyone will want their New York squad to come out on top.

But it appears Adams won’t be joining the debate from one side or another.

