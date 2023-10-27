New England coaches Bill Belichick, Jim Montgomery reflect on Maine shooting: 'Tragic situation'

The Lewiston mass shooting has hit close to him for pro teams in New England.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery both addressed the murder of 18 people with an alleged killer still on the run.

Belichick said he has a "lot of connections" to the Lewiston area.

"Thoughts and prayers to the people in Maine," Belichick told reporters Friday, via OutKick. "It’s obviously a tragic situation. They’re great fans of ours, great friends up there. It’s a great place. And obviously feel bad for the pain and situation that they’re going through.

"Lewiston and Bowdoin, lot of connections. A lot of friends of mine went there. Know the area pretty well. It’s just very sad, difficult. We’re thinking about you down here at the Patriots."

The Bruins had a jersey with the number "207" for Lewiston's area code with the words "LEWISTON STRONG" hanging on their bench Thursday night in a game against the Anaheim Ducks.

Montgomery spent four years at the University of Maine.

"I want to start out by recognizing a horrific and tragic event that happened in Lewiston, Maine, yesterday," Montgomery said Wednesday. "The Boston Bruins offer our sympathy and condolences to the victims and families that suffered.

"I personally spent four wonderful years at the University of Maine. And I know how great the culture is in that state. And I know how great the people are. My heartfelt sympathies to everybody that’s impacted."

The shootings happened in Lewiston at Schemengees Bar and Grille and the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley, just four miles away.

Robert Card, the man police have identified as the suspect, is a "trained firearms instructor" who recently reported mental health issues, including "hearing voices and threats to shoot up the National Guard Base in Saco, ME," according to a Maine law enforcement bulletin shared with Fox News Digital.