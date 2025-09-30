New details emerge in reported robbery involving Steelers' Skylar Thompson in Dublin

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An alleged incident involving Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Skylar Thompson in Dublin last week took a new twist on Monday as the team got back to the U.S.

Irish police said a formal complaint had not been filed in connection to reports that Thompson was assaulted and robbed in Dublin while his team prepared to play the Minnesota Vikings in the NFL’s first regular-season game in the country.

An Garda Síochána, the national police, said it did not have information to substantiate the robbery report involving Thompson.

The NFL Network reported Thompson was robbed and suffered minor injuries in the incident. Irish media reported "a number of males were involved in an assault on Thompson near the Temple Bar area" and that his phone was stolen.

Police said officers became involved early Saturday when they encountered a man who required medical assistance.

"The male in his 20s was treated and assessed at the scene by emergency services personnel," police said without commenting further about the assault report.

The Steelers issued a statement on the incident.

"We are aware of a situation involving Skylar Thompson on Friday night in Dublin," a Steelers spokesperson told the NFL Network. "We will have no further comment at this time as we are working with NFL security to gather more information regarding the incident."

The NFL Players Association also commented on the incident.

"As always, our priority is the health and safety of our player members — especially as we continue to work on the player protections and well-being while playing international games — and we will continue to support Skylar in any way he needs," the union said.

Thompson, 28, signed with the Steelers in January after spending some time with the Miami Dolphins. He was activated to the roster in March and earned the backup job to quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

He was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 10 due to a hamstring injury. Thompson, Rodgers and Mason Rudolph are the quarterbacks on the roster.

The Steelers defeated the Vikings on Sunday, 24-21.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.