Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers' Skylar Thompson robbed in Dublin, suffers minor injuries: report

Steelers are playing the Minnesota Vikings in Dublin

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Skylar Thompson was reportedly robbed in Dublin, Ireland, and sustained minor injuries as the team prepared to play the Minnesota Vikings.

The incident occurred on Friday night, the NFL Network reported on Sunday. He’s reportedly doing OK.

Skylar Thompson looks to pass

Aug 9, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Skylar Thompson (17) drops back to pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during a preseason game at EverBank Stadium on Aug. 9, 2025. (Travis Register/Imagn Images)

"We are aware of a situation involving Skylar Thompson on Friday night in Dublin," a Steelers spokesperson told the NFL Network. "We will have no further comment at this time as we are working with NFL security to gather more information regarding the incident."

Thompson, 28, signed with the Steelers in January after spending some time with the Miami Dolphins. He was activated to the roster in March and earned the backup job to quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Skylar Thompson vs Jaguars

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Skylar Thompson (17) changes a play at the line of scrimmage against the Jacksonville Jaguars during a preseason game at EverBank Stadium on Aug. 9, 2025.  (Travis Register/Imagn Images)

JETS DC STEVE WILKS RESPONDS TO BAKER MAYFIELD'S 'PERSONAL' REMARKS

He was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 10 due to a hamstring injury. Thompson, Rodgers and Mason Rudolph are the quarterbacks on the roster.

Thompson has some experience as a starting quarterback in the league. He was thrust into the starting role in place of Tua Tagovailoa. He started two of the seven games he appeared in during the 2022 season and one of the three games he played last season. He’s also 0-1 in one playoff start.

He has 721 passing yards, one touchdown pass and three interceptions in 10 games.

Skylar Thompson comes to the line

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Skylar Thompson (17) lines up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Acrisure Stadium on Aug. 16, 2025.  (Barry Reeger/Imagn Images)

The Steelers and Vikings are playing the first regular-season game in Dublin.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

