Steelers' Skylar Thompson robbed in Dublin, suffers minor injuries: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Skylar Thompson was reportedly robbed in Dublin, Ireland, and sustained minor injuries as the team prepared to play the Minnesota Vikings.

The incident occurred on Friday night, the NFL Network reported on Sunday. He’s reportedly doing OK.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"We are aware of a situation involving Skylar Thompson on Friday night in Dublin," a Steelers spokesperson told the NFL Network. "We will have no further comment at this time as we are working with NFL security to gather more information regarding the incident."

Thompson, 28, signed with the Steelers in January after spending some time with the Miami Dolphins. He was activated to the roster in March and earned the backup job to quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

JETS DC STEVE WILKS RESPONDS TO BAKER MAYFIELD'S 'PERSONAL' REMARKS

He was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 10 due to a hamstring injury. Thompson, Rodgers and Mason Rudolph are the quarterbacks on the roster.

Thompson has some experience as a starting quarterback in the league. He was thrust into the starting role in place of Tua Tagovailoa. He started two of the seven games he appeared in during the 2022 season and one of the three games he played last season. He’s also 0-1 in one playoff start.

He has 721 passing yards, one touchdown pass and three interceptions in 10 games.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Steelers and Vikings are playing the first regular-season game in Dublin.