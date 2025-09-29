Broncos demolish Bengals to get back in win column as Bo Nix shines at home

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Denver Broncos got back in the win column, handling the Cincinnati Bengals, 28-3, at home on Monday night.

The Broncos and Bengals are now 2-2 through the first four weeks of the season, though the latter isn’t looking too hot after yet another brutal offensive performance with backup quarterback Jake Browning at the helm for the injured Joe Burrow.

Browning was just 14-of-25 for 125 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in a performance that came after just 10 points scored in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings this past week – his first filling the starting role for Burrow.

Credit has to go to the Broncos’ defense, though, as they were able to sack Browning three times and force nine straight third-down stops against the Bengals to end the season. Cincinnati was just 2-of-11 on third down, with the only two successful ones coming on the opening drive.

Meanwhile, Bo Nix and the Broncos’ offense looked good at home on Monday night, as Nix went 29-of-42 for 326 yards with two touchdown passes and one interception.

The Bengals got on the board first with an opening-drive field goal, but it was the Broncos who found the end zone first thanks to Nix taking it himself from six yards out on third-and-5 for a rushing score just before the end of the first quarter.

Nix clearly found the rhythm as the Broncos would follow up that first touchdown with another, this time allowing Marvin Mims’ speed to show out with a 16-yard rush on a jet sweep. Courtland Sutton also added a key 22-yard reception on third-and-4 to keep that drive alive before Mims’ stellar run.

Sutton would find the end zone himself as well, with Nix firing a dart from 20 yards away for the touchdown with eight seconds left to play in the first half.

A 21-3 lead for the Broncos at halftime could’ve been worse if Nix wasn’t intercepted on fourth-and-1 from the Cincinnati two-yard line with two minutes remaining in the second quarter. But it was a turnover that ultimately didn’t hurt the Broncos due to the Bengals’ ineptitude on offense.

Star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was even seen going up to head coach Zac Taylor during the second half clearly frustrated as the offense couldn’t put anything together.

Denver ended up capping their victory with an easy touchdown for rookie running back R.J. Harvey on a lofted 12-yard connection to make it 28-3.

While Harvey scored, it was veteran running back J.K. Dobbins being the first player to rush for 100 yards or more for the Broncos in the last 38 games, dating back to Latavius Murray in January 2023. He finished with 101 yards on 16 carries.

Sutton finished the game leading the Broncos with 81 receiving yards on five catches, while Mims had six grabs for 69 yards.

For the Bengals, the Broncos' defense held both Chase and Tee Higgins to a combined eight catches and 55 yards. Cincinnati also had more penalties called on them than first downs, so Taylor must get things in order heading into a game against the hot Detroit Lions next week.

