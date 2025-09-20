Nebraska pulls off highlight reel Hail Mary to close first half tilt with Big Ten rival Michigan

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The first half of Saturday's Big Ten Conference matchup between Nebraska and Michigan ended with a Hail Mary pass worthy of highlight reels.

Even though Michigan would ultimately hold on for a 30-27 victory, the play of the game came when Jacory Barney Jr. hauled in a tying 52-yard touchdown pass from Dylan Raiola as time expired in the second quarter. The ensuing kick from Kyle Cunanan tied the score at 17 as both teams headed to the locker room.

Before Nebraska's last-second heave, Michigan's Justice Haynes' 75-yard run had put the Wolverines up 17-10. After that scoring play, the Cornhuskers got possession with 1:51 remaining in the first half.

Nebraska called a timeout with one second left after Emmett Johnson’s short run to the 48. Raiola moved to his right and launched a high-arcing ball downfield. Barney outjumped Michigan’s Jaden Mangham for the ball at the goal line, turned, and fell into the end zone.

The play was reminiscent of Ron Kellogg III’s 49-yard end-of-the-game Hail Mary that Jordan Westerkamp came down with to give Nebraska a 27-24 win over Northwestern in 2013.

Raiola and Barney had connected for a 26-yard touchdown on the Huskers’ previous possession.

No. 21 Michigan later survived a fourth quarter rally by Nebraska to secure the victory, and will enter their bye week with a 3-1 record.

Saturday's loss dropped the Cornhuskers record to 3-1.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

