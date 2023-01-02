Expand / Collapse search
Michigan Wolverines
Published

Michigan's Roman Wilson upset over 'bulls---' overturned touchdown call vs TCU

TCU upset Michigan 51-45

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
A controversial call during Michigan’s loss to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal had the wide receiver involved in the play steaming even after the game was over.

In the second quarter, it looked like the Wolverines had a touchdown in the bag on a pass from quarterback J.J. McCarthy to wide receiver Roman Wilson, who caught the ball and appeared to fall back into the end zone. However, officials determined that when Wilson went down, the ball had yet to cross the plane and ended up 1 yard short of the goal line.

Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Roman Wilson catches a pass at the one-yard line during the VRBO Fiesta Bowl against the TCU Horned Frogs on Dec. 31, 2022, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Roman Wilson catches a pass at the one-yard line during the VRBO Fiesta Bowl against the TCU Horned Frogs on Dec. 31, 2022, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Roman Wilson of the Michigan Wolverines falls back into the end zone against the TCU Horned Frogs on Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona.

Roman Wilson of the Michigan Wolverines falls back into the end zone against the TCU Horned Frogs on Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

McCarthy then tried to hand the ball off to Kalel Mullings but he fumbled into the end zone and the Horned Frogs recovered – more points off the board.

TCU would win the game 51-45 in one of the biggest upsets since the inception of the CFP.

Wilson still appeared to be hot over the non-touchdown call after the game.

"I caught the ball and I was in the end zone," he told the New York Post after the game. "It’s kind of some bulls--- that they called that back."

Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson celebrates his touchdown against TCU, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona.

Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson celebrates his touchdown against TCU, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Missed calls and missed opportunities appeared to be the theme of the game. TCU defender Kee’Yon Stewart was accused of getting away with a targeting penalty on a tackle of Michigan receiver Colston Loveland late in the game as well.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy embraces a coach after the Fiesta Bowl, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy embraces a coach after the Fiesta Bowl, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

"Fought our hearts out," McCarthy said afterward. "There’s a lot of things that we could have done better. Can’t wait to watch the tape. But we’ll be back, and I promise that."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

