NBA's 2020 pandemic-shortened season: Everything you need to know

The 2019-20 NBA season came to a standstill on March 11 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. The pandemic forced the league to suspend the season indefinitely, and at one time, many believed that it wouldn't come back until next year.

However, the league was able to come together with a plan, and the season will resume on July 30 at the Disney World complex near Orlando, Florida.

Players started to arrive at the Disney complex on July 7, they tested daily once they got there, and it's possible that they could be away from their families for more than three months. Families aren’t expected to be permitted on-site at Disney until the start of the second round of the playoffs, set to begin in late August or early September.

For the 22 teams going to Disney, the setup of the eight-game slates will be largely the same -- one back-to-back for each of the clubs, with all the games set to be played in a 16-day span ending Aug. 14. The NBA will be using three arenas at Disney, and other than the two-game slate on the opening night there will be somewhere between four and seven games played each day.

There will be some very unusual elements, with games starting as early as 1 p.m. on weekdays, 12:30 p.m. on weekends and most nights seeing the slate end with 9 p.m. tip-offs -- other than NBA Finals games, an absolute rarity for games being played on the East coast.

Plans call for 52 of the 88 seeded games to be nationally televised, with 18 on TNT (including the opening-night doubleheader), 17 on ESPN, 14 on NBA TV, and three on ABC. Games will be shown in local markets as well.

Most of the arenas on the ESPN Wide World of Sports campus will be used for multiple games each day, with no tip-off scheduled for less than four hours apart in each of those three buildings — with the league allowing time in between games for sanitizing of everything that players, coaches or staff could come into contact with.

If a play-in tournament for the No. 8 seed in either conference is needed by the ninth-place team finishing within four games of the team in eighth, those games in a best-of-two series that the No. 9 team would need to sweep will begin on Aug. 15.

The NBA playoffs will begin Aug. 17, and the NBA Finals are set to begin Sept. 30 with a possible Game 7 on Oct. 13.

Read below to review each team’s preview heading into the restart of the season.

**

BOSTON CELTICS

Current record: 43-21

Current conference standing: 3rd in East

Coach: Brad Stevens

**

BROOKLYN NETS

Current record: 30-34

Current conference standing: 7th in East

Coach: Jacque Vaughn

**

DALLAS MAVERICKS

Current record: 40-27

Current conference standing: 7th in West

Coach: Rick Carlisle

**

DENVER NUGGETS

Current record: 43-22

Current conference standing: 3rd in West

Coach: Michael Malone

**

HOUSTON ROCKETS

Current record: 40-24

Current conference standing: 6th in West

Coach: Mike D'Antoni

**

INDIANA PACERS

Current record: 39-26

Current conference standing: 5th in East

Coach: Nate McMillan

**

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS

Current record: 44-20

Current conference standing: 2nd in West

Coach: Doc Rivers

**

LOS ANGELES LAKERS

Current record: 49-14

Current conference standing: 1st in West

Coach: Frank Vogel

**

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES

Current record: 32-33

Current conference standing: 8th in West

Coach: Taylor Jenkins

**

MIAMI HEAT

Current record: 41-24

Current conference standing: 4th in East

Coach: Erik Spoelstra

**

MILWAUKEE BUCKS

Current record: 53-12

Current conference standing: 1st in East

Coach: Mike Budenholzer

**

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS

Current record: 28-36

Current conference standing: 10th in West

Coach: Alvin Gentry

**

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

Current record: 40-24

Current conference standing: 5th in West

Coach: Billy Donovan

**

ORLANDO MAGIC

Current record: 30-35

Current conference standing: 8th in East

Coach: Steve Clifford

**

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Current record: 39-26

Current conference standing: 6th in East

Coach: Brett Brown

**

PHOENIX SUNS

Current record: 26-39

Current conference standing: 13th in West

Coach: Monty Williams

**

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

Current record: 29-37

Current conference standing: 9th in West

Coach: Terry Stotts

**

SACRAMENTO KINGS

Current record: 28-36

Current conference standing: 11th in West

Coach: Luke Walton

**

SAN ANTONIO SPURS

Current record: 27-36

Current conference standing: 12th in West

Coach: Gregg Popovich

**

TORONTO RAPTORS

Current record: 46-18

Current conference standing: 2nd in East

Coach: Nick Nurse

**

UTAH JAZZ

Current record: 41-23

Current conference standing: 4th in West

Coach: Quin Snyder

**

WASHINGTON WIZARDS

Current record: 24-40

Current conference standing: 9th in East

Coach: Scott Brooks

The Associated Press contributed to this report.