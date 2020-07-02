NBA's 2020 pandemic-shortened season: Everything you need to know

Fox Sports radio host Clay Travis, founder of Outkick, joins Laura Ingraham with reaction on 'The Ingraham Angle.'
The 2019-20 NBA season came to a standstill on March 11 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. The pandemic forced the league to suspend the season indefinitely, and at one time, many believed that it wouldn't come back until next year.
However, the league was able to come together with a plan, and the season will resume on July 30 at the Disney World complex near Orlando, Florida.
Players started to arrive at the Disney complex on July 7, they tested daily once they got there, and it's possible that they could be away from their families for more than three months. Families aren’t expected to be permitted on-site at Disney until the start of the second round of the playoffs, set to begin in late August or early September.
For the 22 teams going to Disney, the setup of the eight-game slates will be largely the same -- one back-to-back for each of the clubs, with all the games set to be played in a 16-day span ending Aug. 14. The NBA will be using three arenas at Disney, and other than the two-game slate on the opening night there will be somewhere between four and seven games played each day.
There will be some very unusual elements, with games starting as early as 1 p.m. on weekdays, 12:30 p.m. on weekends and most nights seeing the slate end with 9 p.m. tip-offs -- other than NBA Finals games, an absolute rarity for games being played on the East coast.
Plans call for 52 of the 88 seeded games to be nationally televised, with 18 on TNT (including the opening-night doubleheader), 17 on ESPN, 14 on NBA TV, and three on ABC. Games will be shown in local markets as well.
Most of the arenas on the ESPN Wide World of Sports campus will be used for multiple games each day, with no tip-off scheduled for less than four hours apart in each of those three buildings — with the league allowing time in between games for sanitizing of everything that players, coaches or staff could come into contact with.
If a play-in tournament for the No. 8 seed in either conference is needed by the ninth-place team finishing within four games of the team in eighth, those games in a best-of-two series that the No. 9 team would need to sweep will begin on Aug. 15.
The NBA playoffs will begin Aug. 17, and the NBA Finals are set to begin Sept. 30 with a possible Game 7 on Oct. 13.
Read below to review each team’s preview heading into the restart of the season.
**
BOSTON CELTICS
Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum drives for the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder's Danilo Gallinari (8) and Terrance Ferguson (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March, 8, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Current record: 43-21
Current conference standing: 3rd in East
Coach: Brad Stevens
**
BROOKLYN NETS
Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert (22) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics' Daniel Theis during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
Current record: 30-34
Current conference standing: 7th in East
Coach: Jacque Vaughn
**
DALLAS MAVERICKS
Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic, left, works against Los Angeles Lakers' Avery Bradley during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Current record: 40-27
Current conference standing: 7th in West
Coach: Rick Carlisle
**
DENVER NUGGETS
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, right, looks to shoot over Portland Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)
Current record: 43-22
Current conference standing: 3rd in West
Coach: Michael Malone
**
HOUSTON ROCKETS
Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) reacts after scoring a three-point basket in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Current record: 40-24
Current conference standing: 6th in West
Coach: Mike D'Antoni
**
INDIANA PACERS
Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Warren (1) drives against Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Current record: 39-26
Current conference standing: 5th in East
Coach: Nate McMillan
**
LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS
Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard (2) is defended by Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Current record: 44-20
Current conference standing: 2nd in West
Coach: Doc Rivers
**
LOS ANGELES LAKERS
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) drives against the Atlanta Hawks in the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Current record: 49-14
Current conference standing: 1st in West
Coach: Frank Vogel
**
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES
DALLAS, TEXAS - MARCH 06: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies during play against the Dallas Mavericks in the first half at American Airlines Center on March 06, 2020 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Current record: 32-33
Current conference standing: 8th in West
Coach: Taylor Jenkins
**
MIAMI HEAT
Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler, left, drives against Houston Rockets guard James Harden during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Gaston De Cardenas)
Current record: 41-24
Current conference standing: 4th in East
Coach: Erik Spoelstra
**
MILWAUKEE BUCKS
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, looks to drive against Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Current record: 53-12
Current conference standing: 1st in East
Coach: Mike Budenholzer
**
NEW ORLEANS PELICANS
FILE - In this March 4, 2020, file photo, New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson shoots free throws prior to an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas. Pelicans rookie Williamson says he feels like he is in good shape as he prepares to help lead New Orleans' eight-game push to make the NBA playoffs. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Current record: 28-36
Current conference standing: 10th in West
Coach: Alvin Gentry
**
OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER
Feb 23, 2020; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul (3) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Hamidou Diallo (6) high five during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Oklahoma City won 131-103. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports - 14089062
Current record: 40-24
Current conference standing: 5th in West
Coach: Billy Donovan
**
ORLANDO MAGIC
Mar 22, 2014; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic (9) reacts during the second half against the Utah Jazz at EnergySolutions Arena. The Jazz won 89-88. Mandatory Credit: Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports
Current record: 30-35
Current conference standing: 8th in East
Coach: Steve Clifford
**
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid reacts after it was announced that he and Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns were ejected, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Philadelphia. The 76ers won 117-95. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Current record: 39-26
Current conference standing: 6th in East
Coach: Brett Brown
**
PHOENIX SUNS
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - FEBRUARY 24: Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns looks on during a game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena on February 24, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Current record: 26-39
Current conference standing: 13th in West
Coach: Monty Williams
**
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS
PORTLAND, OREGON - MARCH 10: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers brings the ball down the court during the second half of the game against the Phoenix Suns at the Moda Center on March 10, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. The Portland Trail Blazers topped the Phoenix Suns, 121-105. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)
Current record: 29-37
Current conference standing: 9th in West
Coach: Terry Stotts
**
SACRAMENTO KINGS
SACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 8: Harrison Barnes #40 of the Sacramento Kings drrives against OG Anunoby #3 of the Toronto Raptors on March 8, 2020 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
Current record: 28-36
Current conference standing: 11th in West
Coach: Luke Walton
**
SAN ANTONIO SPURS
Denver Nuggets guard Will Barton, left, defends against San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA first-round basketball playoff series Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Current record: 27-36
Current conference standing: 12th in West
Coach: Gregg Popovich
**
TORONTO RAPTORS
Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam, left, fights for a loose ball with Houston Rockets' Eric Gordon during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Saitama, near Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Current record: 46-18
Current conference standing: 2nd in East
Coach: Nick Nurse
**
UTAH JAZZ
Toronto Raptors center Serge Ibaka (9) guards against Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) in the first half during an NBA basketball game Monday, March 9, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Current record: 41-23
Current conference standing: 4th in West
Coach: Quin Snyder
**
WASHINGTON WIZARDS
Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura, left, looks to drive against Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Current record: 24-40
Current conference standing: 9th in East
Coach: Scott Brooks
The Associated Press contributed to this report.