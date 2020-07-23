New Orleans Pelicans: What to know before NBA restarts pandemic-shortened season

The New Orleans Pelicans will turn to rookie sensation Zion Williamson.

The Duke product, a favorite to claim the NBA Rookie of the Year crown, is averaging 23.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game this season. Another former Duke player, Brandon Ingram, who is a favorite to win Most Improved Player in the league, is averaging a team-high 24.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest.

The Pelicans are loaded with talent, which also includes Lonzo Ball, Jrue Holiday, JJ Redick, and Josh Hart. Even if they don't make the playoffs this season, they will be a forced to be reckoned with in the coming years as their talent continues to develop under head coach Alvin Gentry.

QUICK LOOK

Division: Southwest Division

Record: 28-36

Coach: Alvin Gentry

Odds to win 2020 NBA Finals: +12000

ROSTER

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SG

Lonzo Ball, PG

Zylan Cheatham, SF

Derrick Favors, C

Josh Hart, SF

Jaxson Hayes, C

Jrue Holiday, SG

Brandon Ingram, SF

Frank Jackson, PG

Nicolo Melli, PF

E'Twaun Moore, SG

Jahlil Okafor, C

JJ Redick, SG

Sindarius Thornwell, SG

Kenrich Williams, SF

Zion Williamson, SF (+300 to win 2019-20 NBA Rookie of the Year)

WHAT’S NEXT

The Pelicans will face the Utah Jazz on July 30 at 6:30 p.m. ET. New Orleans has +300 odds to clinch the eighth seed in the West.

With the focus on Ingram and Williamson, other key role players will need to step up in a big way in order for the Pelicans to make a run in the Western Conference when the league restarts. Holiday, who is averaging 19.6 points, 6.9 assists, and 4.9 rebounds, and Redick (14.9 PPG), as well as Ball (12.4 PPG, 7.0 APG), will need to pitch in on both sides of the floor.

After New Orleans plays the Jazz, it will take on the Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings, Washington Wizards, San Antonio Spurs, and Orlando Magic. A favorable schedule could definitely lead to a playoff berth for the Pelicans.

