Phoenix Suns: What to know before NBA restarts pandemic-shortened season

The Phoenix Suns have a core team featuring two of the better young players in the NBA. Shooting guard Devin Booker, a five-year veteran who is only 23 years old, is averaging a team-high 26.1 points to go along with 6.6 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game this season. Deandre Ayton, the two-year pro out of Arizona, has averages of 19.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per contest.

Despite making the bubble in Orlando, the Suns are a longshot to make it to the NBA playoffs, which means they are a team already looking ahead to next season. Look for Phoenix to build more of an identity, as well as some momentum as they look to take a bigger step in 2020-21.

**

QUICK LOOK

Division: Pacific Division

Record: 26-39

Coach: Monty Williams

Odds to win 2020 NBA Finals: +50000

**

ROSTER

Deandre Ayton, C

Aron Baynes, C

Devin Booker, SG

Mikal Bridges, SF

Jevon Carter, PG

Cheick Diallo, PF

Ty Jerome, SG

Cameron Johnson, SF

Frank Kaminsky, C

Jalen Lecque, PG

Elie Okobo, SF

Kelly Oubre Jr., SF

Cameron Payne, PG

Ricky Rubio, PG

Dario Saric, PF

**

WHAT’S NEXT

The Suns will square off against the Washington Wizards on July 31 at 4 p.m. ET. Phoenix is +6000 to claim the eighth seed in the West.

Phoenix currently sits in the No. 13 spot in the Western Conference, and in order to make the playoffs and possibly get the No. 8 seed, the Suns would need to jump the San Antonio Spurs, Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, Portland Trail Blazers and Memphis Grizzlies in the standings.

After the Suns take on the Wizards, they have matchups against the Dallas Mavericks twice, Los Angeles Clippers, Indiana Pacers, Miami Heat, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Philadelphia 76ers. There's obviously a chance for Phoenix to make the playoffs, but it will be a tough road ahead.

