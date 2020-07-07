Boston Celtics: What to know before NBA restarts pandemic-shortened season

The Boston Celtics have a deep squad with an elite-level head coach, and there is no doubt about it that their time is now to potentially make a run to the NBA Finals.

Boston, the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, will be led by Duke-product Jayson Tatum, who is well on his way to becoming an elite-level talent in the league. He is averaging a team-high 23.6 points with 7.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game this season.

Kemba Walker (21.2 PPG), and Jaylen Brown (20.4 PPG) are two others on the Celtics who average 20 or more points per contest, and that alone proves how deep Boston is. The Celtics provide scorers from all over the floor on a nightly basis.

Gordon Hayward (17.3 PPG) and Marcus Smart (13.5 PPG) could play significant roles for Boston as well.

Division: Atlantic Division

Record: 43-21

Coach: Brad Stevens

Odds to win 2020 NBA Finals: +2000

ROSTER

Jaylen Brown, SG

Carsen Edwards, PG

Tacko Fall, C

Javonte Green, SG

Gordon Hayward, SF

Enes Kanter, C

Romeo Langford, SG

Semi Ojeleye, PF

Vincent Poirier, C

Marcus Smart, PG

Jayson Tatum, PF

Daniel Theis, C

Kemba Walker, PG

Brad Wanamaker, PG

Tremont Waters, PG

Grant Williams, PF

Robert Williams III, C

WHAT’S NEXT

The Celtics will open up against the Milwaukee Bucks on July 31 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

It's a long time coming for the Celtics. And if there is a season where they can make a run in the playoffs and steal an NBA title, it might be this one. Boston has the players and it definitely has the head coach to do it.

As one of the premier franchises in the NBA, the Celtics without question have the tools to bring home the hardware for the first time since Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen were playing for the team.

