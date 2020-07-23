Los Angeles Clippers: What to know before NBA restarts pandemic-shortened season

The Los Angeles Clippers are still seeking their first NBA title, and if there is one season to get it done, it's this one. With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George running the show as the team's superstars, veteran head coach Doc Rivers has a lot to work with on the roster. The Clippers are locked in as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.

Leonard is averaging 26.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.8 steals for the Clippers, a year after he led the Toronto Raptors to their first championship. George, on the other hand, has averages of 21.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.3 steals.

Other players expected to step up are: Lou Williams (18.7 PPG), Montrezl Harrell (18.6 PPG), Landry Shamet (9.7 PPG), and Marcus Morris Sr. (9.5 PPG).

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NBA COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

**

QUICK LOOK

Division: Pacific Division

Record: 44-20

Coach: Doc Rivers

Odds to win 2020 NBA Finals: +333

**

ROSTER

Patrick Beverley, PG

Amir Coffey, SG

Paul George, SG

JaMychal Green, PF

Montrezl Harrell, PF

Reggie Jackson, PG

Kawhi Leonard, SF (+25000 to win 2019-20 NBA MVP)

Terance Mann, SG

Rodney McGruder, SG

Marcus Morris Sr., SF

Johnathan Motley, PF

Joakim Noah, C

Patrick Patterson, PF

Landry Shamet, SG

Lou Williams, SG

Ivica Zubac, C

**

WHAT’S NEXT

The Clippers will square off in a showdown against the Los Angeles Lakers on July 30 at 9 p.m. ET.

Before the NBA season came to a standstill back in March, the Clippers were winners of seven of eight games. They will look to continue winning ways in Orlando when they face the New Orleans Pelicans, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Portland Trail Blazers, Brooklyn Nets, Denver Nuggets, and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Chemistry will be the key for the Clippers. The faster Leonard, George and the rest of the squad get on the same page, the better of a chance they have of winning the NBA title.

Odds courtesy of VegasInsider.com