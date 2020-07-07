Brooklyn Nets: What to know before NBA restarts pandemic-shortened season

The question that stands for the Brooklyn Nets is simple: Who is going to take the court for the team?

The Nets are already without superstars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, who are both sidelined with injuries, but they will also miss center DeAndre Jordan, as well as Wilson Chandler and Spencer Dinwiddie. All three of those players were starters for the Nets.

Caris LeVert, the third-leading scorer for the Nets, averaged 17.7 points, to go along with 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game prior to the season coming to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. LeVert and Joe Harris (13.9 PPG) will look to carry the Nets, who are locked in as the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference. They only hold a half-game lead over the Orlando Magic, and if they fall to the eighth spot, a date with the Milwaukee Bucks would take place in the first round of the playoffs.

**

QUICK LOOK

Division: Atlantic Division

Record: 30-34

Coach: Jacque Vaughn

Odds to win 2020 NBA Finals: +15000

**

ROSTER

Jarrett Allen, C

Justin Anderson, F

Chris Chiozza, PG

Jamal Crawford, SG

Donta Hall, PF

Joe Harris, SF

Tyler Johnson, SG

Rodions Kurucs, SF

Caris LeVert, SG

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, SG

Jeremiah Martin, PG

Dzanan Musa, SG

Garrett Temple, SG

Lance Thomas, F

**

WHAT’S NEXT

The Nets will face the Orlando Magic on July 31 at 2:30 p.m. ET. Brooklyn is -250 to claim the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Brooklyn will also square against the Washington Wizards, Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Clippers, Orlando Magic, and Portland Trail Blazers during the NBA restart.

The Nets are definitely already looking ahead to next season when they will have a legitimate shot to make a run to the NBA Finals. For the remainder of this year, head coach Jacque Vaughn will make his case to take over the position full-time, and the rest of the Nets players will try to solidify their roles on the team beside Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

