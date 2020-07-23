Los Angeles Lakers: What to know before NBA restarts pandemic-shortened season

For LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, it's championship or bust.

Locked in as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, the Lakers duo of James and superstar power forward Anthony Davis will be the two main reasons whether or not Los Angeles wins its first NBA title since the late Kobe Bryant suited up for the team.

James has averages of 25.7 points, 10.6 assists, and 7.9 rebounds per game this season, and Davis leads the team with 26.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 1.5 steals. Both players will obviously need to be at their best in order for the Lakers to win the championship, but role players like Kyle Kuzma (12.5 PPG), and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (9.5 PPG) will need to do their part in order for Los Angeles to take its game to the next level.

**

QUICK LOOK

Division: Pacific Division

Record: 49-14

Coach: Frank Vogel

Odds to win 2020 NBA Finals: +250

**

ROSTER

Kostas Antetokounmpo, PF

Devontae Cacok, C

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SG

Alex Caruso, SG

Quinn Cook, PG

Anthony Davis, PF (+10000 to win 2019-20 NBA MVP)

Jared Dudley, SF

Danny Green, SG

Talen Horton-Tucker, SG

Dwight Howard, C

LeBron James, SF (+1000 to win 2019-20 NBA MVP)

Kyle Kuzma, PF

JaVale McGee, C

Markieff Morris, PF

Rajon Rondo, PG

JR Smith, SG

Dion Waiters, SG

**

WHAT’S NEXT

The Lakers will take on the Los Angeles Clippers on July 30 at 9 p.m. ET.

After their showdown with their crosstown rival, the Lakers will face off against the Toronto Raptors, Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings. The Lakers definitely have their work cut out for them, but in order to be the best, you need to beat the best.

A Lakers and Clippers Western Conference Finals would be an extraordinary matchup, but a Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA Finals, which would feature a showdown between LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, would be the ideal matchup every NBA fan would want to see happen.

