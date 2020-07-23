Denver Nuggets: What to know before NBA restarts pandemic-shortened season

The Denver Nuggets are led by one of the most underrated superstars in the NBA, Nikola Jokic, who is leading the team in points (20.2 PPG), rebounds (10.2 RPG), and assists (6.9 APG). The Nuggets are currently locked in as the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, and they are a real threat to reach the NBA Finals.

Jokic is undoubtedly the ringleader of the squad, but there are many other crucial players who will provide assistance to Jokic on both sides of the floor. Point guard Jamal Murray (18.8 PPG), Will Barton (15.1 PPG), Paul Millsap (12.0 PPG), and Jerami Grant (11.6 PPG) will all be key cogs for the Nuggets when the NBA resumes.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NBA COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

**

QUICK LOOK

Division: Northwest Division

Record: 43-22

Coach: Michael Malone

Odds to win 2020 NBA Finals: +3000

**

ROSTER

Will Barton, SF

Keita Bates-Diop, SF

Bol Bol, C

Vlatko Cancar, SF

Tyler Cook, PF

Torrey Craig, SF

Troy Daniels, SG

PJ Dozier, PG

Jerami Grant, PF

Gary Harris, SG

Nikola Jokic, C (+25000 to win 2019-20 NBA MVP)

Paul Millsap, PF

Monte Morris, PG

Jamal Murray, PG

Mason Plumlee, PF

Michael Porter Jr., PF

Noah Vonleh, PF

**

WHAT’S NEXT

The Nuggets will take on the Miami Heat on Aug. 1 at 1 p.m. ET.

After a matchup with the Heat, Denver will face the Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz, and Los Angeles Lakers, before wrapping up against the Los Angeles Clippers and Toronto Raptors.

Another player to keep an eye out for is Bol Bol. The rookie has emerged as a viable option for head coach Michael Malone during the scrimmages down in Orlando prior to the restart of the season. In a scrimmage against the New Orleans Pelicans, Bol came down with 15 points, three boards, three assists, two blocks, and one steal in 36 minutes.

If Bol steps up in a big way for the Nuggets, their size could pose as a real threat to opposing teams.

Odds courtesy of VegasInsider.com