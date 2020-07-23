Memphis Grizzlies: What to know before NBA restarts pandemic-shortened season

The Memphis Grizzlies are currently the No. 8 seed in the loaded Western Conference, and a large reason for their success this year is rookie sensation Ja Morant.

Taken with the No. 2 overall pick in the NBA Draft, Morant has burst onto the scene. He currently leads the Grizzlies in points (17.6 PPG), and assists (6.9 APG), and he is in a battle with New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson as the frontrunners to win NBA Rookie of the Year. Whoever manages to lead their team to the playoffs will likely take home the award.

In order for the Grizzlies to make the playoffs, Morant will need to show maturity beyond his years and step up in a big spot when the NBA season resumes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

**

QUICK LOOK

Division: Southwest Division

Record: 32-33

Coach: Taylor Jenkins

Odds to win 2020 NBA Finals: +20000

**

ROSTER

Grayson Allen, SG

Kyle Anderson, SF

Dillon Brooks, SG

Brandon Clarke, SF

Gorgui Dieng, C

Marko Guduric, SG

Josh Jackson, SG

Jaren Jackson Jr., PF

Tyus Jones, PG

John Konchar, SG

De'Anthony Melton, SG

Ja Morant, PG (-400 to win 2019-20 NBA Rookie of the Year)

Jontay Porter, PF

Anthony Tolliver, PF

Jonas Valanciunas, C

Yuta Watanabe, SG

Justise Winslow, SF

**

WHAT’S NEXT

The Grizzlies will square off against the Portland Trail Blazers on July 31 at 4 p.m. ET. Memphis' odds to be the eighth seed is set at -143.

As good as Morant is, if Memphis wants to hang onto the eighth seed in the West, the Grizzlies will need help from other players along the way. Power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (16.9 PPG), shooting guard Dillion Brooks (15.7 PPG), and center Jonas Valanciunas (14.9 PPG, 11.2 RPG) are some of the players expected to step up.

Even if the Grizzlies are rewarded with a playoff berth, they will likely face the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers in the opening round of the postseason.

Odds courtesy of VegasInsider.com