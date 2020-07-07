Milwaukee Bucks: What to know before NBA restarts pandemic-shortened season

Before the NBA season came to a halt, the Milwaukee Bucks held the best record in the entire league, and were well on their way to locking up homecourt advantage throughout the entire playoffs.

The Bucks, the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, have a 53-12 record heading into the restart and have a 6.5 game lead over the Toronto Raptors, who currently hold down the second seed.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, the reigning MVP who is the favorite to become a back-to-back winner of the award, leads Milwaukee in points (29.6), rebounds (13.7), and assists (5.8). Khris Middleton (21.1 PPG) and Eric Bledsoe (15.4 PPG) will also be key contributors for the Bucks, who will look to return to the Eastern Conference Finals for a second-straight season.

**

QUICK LOOK

Division: Central Division

Record: 53-12

Coach: Mike Budenholzer

Odds to win 2020 NBA Finals: +250

**

ROSTER

Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF (-2000 to win 2019-20 NBA MVP)

Thanasis Antetokounmpo, SF

Eric Bledsoe, PG

Sterling Brown, SG

Pat Connaughton, SG

Donte DiVincenzo, SG

George Hill, PG

Ersan Ilyasova, PF

Kyle Korver, SG

Brook Lopez, C

Robin Lopez, C

Frank Mason III, PG

Wesley Matthews, SG

Khris Middleton, SF

Cameron Reynolds, SG

Marvin Williams, PF

D.J. Wilson, PF

**

WHAT’S NEXT

The Bucks will open up against the Boston Celtics on July 31 at 6:30 p.m.

For Milwaukee, it's championship or bust. After cruising to the Eastern Conference Finals last season, before being upset by Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors, the Bucks have a clear path to reach the NBA Finals this year.

There's no doubt about it that the pressure is on Antetokounmpo's shoulders, but players like Brook Lopez, Khris Middleton, and Eric Bledsoe will need to step up in order to deliver a title for Milwaukee.

