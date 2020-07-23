Portland Trail Blazers: What to know before NBA restarts pandemic-shortened season

Even though the Portland Trail Blazers are currently on the outside looking in, they have a great chance to make a run and find their way into the Western Conference playoffs.

If the Trail Blazers are going to make any kind of a push toward the postseason, Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum will need to be on their 'A' game. Before the season was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, Lillard was averaging a team-high 28.9 points, with 7.8 assists and 1.0 steals per game. McCollum was second on the team with 22.5 points per game. He also contributed 4.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.

The 1-2 punch of this backcourt will ultimately decide if the Blazers make the playoffs or not.

QUICK LOOK

Division: Northwest Division

Record: 29-37

Coach: Terry Stotts

Odds to win 2020 NBA Finals: +8000

ROSTER

Jaylen Adams, PG

Carmelo Anthony, PF

Zach Collins, PF

Wenyen Gabriel, PF

Mario Hezonja, SF

Jaylen Hoard, SF

Damian Lillard, PG

Nassir Little, SF

CJ McCollum, SG

Jusuf Nurkic, C

Anfernee Simons, SG

Gary Trent Jr., SG

Hassan Whiteside, C

WHAT’S NEXT

The Trail Blazers will face the Memphis Grizzlies on July 31 at 4 p.m. ET. Portland has +400 odds to clinch the eighth seed.

Right off the bat, Portland will square off against a team ahead in the Western Conference standings. If the Blazers manage to sneak out a victory here, they will increase their chances of making the postseason.

Portland will obviously rely heavily on Lillard and McCollum, but role players Carmelo Anthony, Hassan Whiteside, Rodney Hood, and Zach Collins will be vital pieces on both ends of the floor.

