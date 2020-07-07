Orlando Magic: What to know before NBA restarts pandemic-shortened season

The Orlando Magic will only be a short distance away from their home arena, which is only a 30-minute drive from ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex, so it's basically home-court advantage the rest of the way for the Magic.

Orlando will rely heavily on center Nikola Vucevic, who is averaging a team-high 19.5 points and 11.0 rebounds per game this season. The Magic have a dynamic offensive attack, and can get scoring nearly from anyone on their roster. Including Vucevic, Orlando has seven players who are averaging double-digit point totals this season.

Evan Fournier (18.8 PPG), Terrence Ross (14.8 PPG), Aaron Gordon (14.4 PPG), Markelle Fultz (12.1 PPG), Jonathan Isaac (12.0 PPG), and D.J. Augustin (10.4 PPG) can all contribute on a nightly basis for the Magic.

QUICK LOOK

Division: Southeast Division

Record: 30-35

Coach: Steve Clifford

Odds to win 2020 NBA Finals: +30000

ROSTER

D.J. Augustin, PG

Mo Bamba, C

Khem Birch, PF

Michael Carter-Williams, PG

Gary Clark, PF

James Ennis III, SF

Evan Fournier, SG

Melvin Frazier Jr., SG

Markelle Fultz, PG

Aaron Gordon, PF

Jonathan Isaac, PF

Wes Iwundu, SF

BJ Johnson, SF

Vic Law, F

Terrence Ross, SG

Nikola Vucevic, C

WHAT’S NEXT

The Magic will take on the Brooklyn Nets on July 31 at 2:30 p.m. ET. Orlando is also +200 to clinch the eighth seed in the East.

Heading into the NBA restart, Orlando will hold down the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference, and if the standings stay the same for the remaining eight regular-season games, the Magic will likely have a first-round playoff date with the No. 1 seed Milwaukee Bucks.

The Magic are currently only a half-game behind the Brooklyn Nets for the No. 7 spot, and they have six more wins than the ninth-seeded Washington Wizards. Unless they completely break down, Orlando will likely make the playoffs.

