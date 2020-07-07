Indiana Pacers: What to know before NBA restarts pandemic-shortened season

The Indiana Pacers are in the middle of the pack in the East, and currently hold the No. 5 spot in the conference. Indiana is only two games behind the Miami Heat for the fourth seed, and four games behind the Boston Celtics for the third spot.

The Pacers will arguably be without their best player Victor Oladipo when the NBA season resumes after he only played in 13 games this season. He tried to work himself back into shape after extensive time off for a ruptured quadriceps tendon. Oladipo averaged 13.8 points with 3.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game this season.

Head coach Nate McMillian will need his group to put forth a team effort in order to win games and have a legitimate shot at advancing in the playoffs.

QUICK LOOK

Division: Central Division

Record: 39-26

Coach: Nate McMillan

Odds to win 2020 NBA Finals: +10000

ROSTER

Goga Bitadze, C

Brian Bowen II, SG

Malcolm Brogdon, PG

Aaron Holiday, PG

Justin Holiday, SF

Alize Johnson, PF

Jeremy Lamb, SG

T.J. Leaf, PF

T.J. McConnell, PG

Doug McDermott, SF

Naz Mitrou-Long, SG

Victor Oladipo, SG

Domantas Sabonis, PF

JaKarr Sampson, SF

Edmond Sumner, PG

Myles Turner, C

T.J. Warren, SF

WHAT’S NEXT

The Pacers will square off against the Philadelphia 76ers on Aug. 1 at 7 p.m. ET.

With no Oladipo in the lineup, Indiana will turn to players like T.J. Warren, Domantas Sabonis, and Malcolm Brogdon.

Warren leads the team in points (18.7), while Sabonis is second on the team in points (18.5) and leads the Pacers in rebounds (12.4). Brogdon, who came over from the Milwaukee Bucks last offseason, is averaging 16.3 points and 7.1 assists per contest. Even without Oladipo, Indiana has a solid foundation to compete in the East.

