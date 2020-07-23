Oklahoma City Thunder: What to know before NBA restarts pandemic-shortened season

The Oklahoma City Thunder will enter the NBA restart with one of the deepest rosters in the entire league. Before the coronavirus pandemic put a halt to the season back in March, the Thunder were winners of eight out of 10 games and they currently hold the No. 5 spot in the Western Conference.

The Thunder have five players who are averaging double-digit point totals, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who leads the way with 19.3 points and 6.1 rebounds. Power forward Danilo Gallinari (19.2 PPG), Dennis Schroder (19.0 PPG), Chris Paul (17.7 PPG, 6.8 APG), and Steven Adams (10.9 PPG) will also help out on the offensive end of the floor.

Look for Oklahoma City to continue its trend upward.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NBA COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

**

QUICK LOOK

Division: Northwest Division

Record: 40-24

Coach: Billy Donovan

Odds to win 2020 NBA Finals: +8000

**

ROSTER

Steven Adams, C

Darius Bazley, SF

Deonte Burton, SG

Hamidou Diallo, SG

Luguentz Dort, SG

Terrance Ferguson, SF

Danilo Gallinari, PF

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, SG

Devon Hall, SG

Kevin Hervey, PF

Mike Muscala, PF

Abdel Nader, SF

Nerlens Noel, C

Chris Paul, PG

Andre Roberson, SG

Dennis Schroder, PG

**

WHAT’S NEXT

The Thunder will square off against the Utah Jazz on Aug. 1 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Oklahoma City has a challenging schedule ahead. After a date with the Jazz, the Thunder will face the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies, all of which are currently playoff teams in the Western Conference.

The Thunder will wrap up the regular season with games against the Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Clippers.

Odds courtesy of VegasInsider.com