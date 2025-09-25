Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Brooklyn Nets

NBA star Michael Porter Jr says he splits rent with ex-girlfriend despite $200 million contract extension

Porter signed a five-year, $207 million max contract extension in 2021 before being traded to the Nets this offseason

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 25 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 25

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Michael Porter Jr. agreed to a massive $200 million contract extension with the Denver Nuggets in 2021, but the NBA champion recently revealed that he still splits rent with a former girlfriend. 

Porter, who was acquired by the Brooklyn Nets in June, spoke about his financial predicament during an appearance on the "Respectfully The Justin Laboy Show" this month. He explained that while he wasn’t living with his ex-girlfriend at the time, he encouraged her to get an apartment out of her price range, and said he would cover half for the year.

Michael Porter Jr. walks down the court

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) walks down the court after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on March 10, 2025. (Alonzo Adams/Imagn Images)

Despite his massive salary, Porter said his motivation behind the agreement was to ensure that she was with him "for the right intention." 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It’s very hard when you have money, as you know, to tell a woman's intentions… I had never bought a girl expensive gifts before this last girl and it was cool to do," he explained on the podcast

"But I still wanted to know that she was with me for the right reasons. Every dude in this particular person's past had money. So I never wanted to feel like a girl was just with me because of what I have and what I could give her.

Michael Porter Jr vs Memphis

Michael Porter Jr. #1 of the Denver Nuggets plays the Memphis Grizzlies in the first quarter at Ball Arena on March 25, 2024, in Denver, Colorado. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

NETS STAR MICHAEL PORTER JR DISHES ON WHAT HE'S LOOKING FOR IN WIFE: 'GOTTA BRING SOMETHING TO THE TABLE'

"My mindset was like, ‘OK, I still want to know she’s in this for the right reasons." 

Porter explained that despite breaking up around five months into the rental agreement, he continues to pay his share because he was the cause of the breakup. 

Porter agreed to a five-year extension worth up to $207 million in 2021, ESPN reported at the time. The Nets picked up the final two years of his contract, which include $38.3 million due this coming season and $40.8 million the next. 

Michael Porter Jr. dribbles the ball

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) dribbles the ball up court in the first quarter against the Boston Celtics at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on Jan. 7, 2025.  (Isaiah J. Downing/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He started in 77 games last season for the Nuggets, averaging 18.2 points per game in one of the best years of his career.

Fox News Digital’s Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue