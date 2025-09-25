NBA star Michael Porter Jr says he splits rent with ex-girlfriend despite $200 million contract extension

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Michael Porter Jr. agreed to a massive $200 million contract extension with the Denver Nuggets in 2021, but the NBA champion recently revealed that he still splits rent with a former girlfriend.

Porter, who was acquired by the Brooklyn Nets in June, spoke about his financial predicament during an appearance on the "Respectfully The Justin Laboy Show" this month. He explained that while he wasn’t living with his ex-girlfriend at the time, he encouraged her to get an apartment out of her price range, and said he would cover half for the year.

Despite his massive salary, Porter said his motivation behind the agreement was to ensure that she was with him "for the right intention."

"It’s very hard when you have money, as you know, to tell a woman's intentions… I had never bought a girl expensive gifts before this last girl and it was cool to do," he explained on the podcast.

"But I still wanted to know that she was with me for the right reasons. Every dude in this particular person's past had money. So I never wanted to feel like a girl was just with me because of what I have and what I could give her.

"My mindset was like, ‘OK, I still want to know she’s in this for the right reasons."

Porter explained that despite breaking up around five months into the rental agreement, he continues to pay his share because he was the cause of the breakup.

Porter agreed to a five-year extension worth up to $207 million in 2021, ESPN reported at the time. The Nets picked up the final two years of his contract, which include $38.3 million due this coming season and $40.8 million the next.

He started in 77 games last season for the Nuggets, averaging 18.2 points per game in one of the best years of his career.

Fox News Digital’s Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.