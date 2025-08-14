Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Brooklyn Nets

Nets star Michael Porter Jr dishes on what he's looking for in wife: 'Gotta bring something to the table'

Brooklyn acquired Porter from the Denver Nuggets

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
OKC Thunder top Nick’s Way-Too-Early NBA Tiers — "They’re only getting better" | First Things First Video

OKC Thunder top Nick’s Way-Too-Early NBA Tiers — "They’re only getting better" | First Things First

Nick Wright reveals his Way-Too-Early NBA Tiers following the Oklahoma City Thunder’s championship run, placing Oklahoma City at the top.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brooklyn Nets star Michael Porter Jr. opened up in a recent podcast interview about his love life and what he’s looking for in a future wife.

The Nets acquired the 2023 NBA champion from the Denver Nuggets in a trade in the offseason for Cam Johnson. He started in 77 games last season, averaging 18.2 points per game in one of the best years of his career.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Michael Porter Jr argues

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., #1, gestures to referee Tyler Ford in the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game four of the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena in Denver on May 11, 2025. (Isaiah J. Downing/Imagn Images)

The 27-year-old Indiana native spoke about his romantic endeavors on "One Night with Steiny."

"My only thing with a girl, you gotta bring something to the table. I don’t mind providing for you, I don’t mind doing that," he said. "You can stay at the crib, you can do your thing. You gotta bring something to the table. … Positivity, you gotta help me mentally, you gotta be able to cook or something. You gotta bring something to the table … look, what value are you bringing to my life? That’s the way I look at it now.

BRADLEY BEAL REVEALS MOTIVATION BEHIND LEAVING SUNS IN FAVOR OF CLIPPERS

Michael Porter Jr. looks on

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., #1, before the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena in Denver on May 9, 2025. (Ron Chenoy/Imagn Images)

"In a wifey, I don’t mind if she’s a stay-at-home mom. My mom was a stay-at-home mom but she raised all eight of us kids, she homeschooled us, she cooked for us when my dad was out working, she raised us. You gotta be able to do something. These girls nowadays it’s like they just want to live like queens and do absolutely nothing."

Luckily for Porter, he’s going to be in one of the states that’s ranked best for singles.

WalletHub ranked New York the second-best state for singles overall in February. New York ranked No. 1 for fun and romance, and No. 2 for dating opportunities.

Kawhi Leonard drives

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, #2, is defended by Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., #1, in the second half of game four of round one of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on April 26, 2025. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If Porter happens to choose to live in New Jersey while he’s with the Nets, the state was ranked 11th overall. It was 15th for fun and romance, and eighth for dating opportunities.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue