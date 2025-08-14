Nets star Michael Porter Jr dishes on what he's looking for in wife: 'Gotta bring something to the table'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brooklyn Nets star Michael Porter Jr. opened up in a recent podcast interview about his love life and what he’s looking for in a future wife.

The Nets acquired the 2023 NBA champion from the Denver Nuggets in a trade in the offseason for Cam Johnson. He started in 77 games last season, averaging 18.2 points per game in one of the best years of his career.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The 27-year-old Indiana native spoke about his romantic endeavors on "One Night with Steiny."

"My only thing with a girl, you gotta bring something to the table. I don’t mind providing for you, I don’t mind doing that," he said. "You can stay at the crib, you can do your thing. You gotta bring something to the table. … Positivity, you gotta help me mentally, you gotta be able to cook or something. You gotta bring something to the table … look, what value are you bringing to my life? That’s the way I look at it now.

BRADLEY BEAL REVEALS MOTIVATION BEHIND LEAVING SUNS IN FAVOR OF CLIPPERS

"In a wifey, I don’t mind if she’s a stay-at-home mom. My mom was a stay-at-home mom but she raised all eight of us kids, she homeschooled us, she cooked for us when my dad was out working, she raised us. You gotta be able to do something. These girls nowadays it’s like they just want to live like queens and do absolutely nothing."

Luckily for Porter, he’s going to be in one of the states that’s ranked best for singles.

WalletHub ranked New York the second-best state for singles overall in February. New York ranked No. 1 for fun and romance, and No. 2 for dating opportunities.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If Porter happens to choose to live in New Jersey while he’s with the Nets, the state was ranked 11th overall. It was 15th for fun and romance, and eighth for dating opportunities.