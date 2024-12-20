NBA players ejected after squaring up to fight

A pair of NBA opponents were ejected Thursday night after an altercation.

After the Detroit Pistons got a bucket in the third quarter, Paul Reed bumped into Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz.

Clarkson had some words for Reed, who nudged him out of the way in an effort to get back on defense.

But Reed's teammate, Ron Holland II, took exception and stepped up to Clarkson. Clarkson pushed Holland, and the two squared up but were separated before either could throw punches.

However, that did not stop referees from ejecting them both from the game.

The Pistons attempted to fight back after trailing by as many as 29 points. They made it a five-point game late in the fourth, but Utah pulled away to take home a 126-119 win.

Collin Sexton scored 30 points and Lauri Markkanen had 27 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Jazz to the victory. For Utah, it was just their sixth victory in 26 games this season. Detroit fell to 11-17.

NBA ratings have declined by roughly 25% from last year.

