NBA

NBA players ejected after squaring up to fight

No punches were thrown

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here.

A pair of NBA opponents were ejected Thursday night after an altercation.

After the Detroit Pistons got a bucket in the third quarter, Paul Reed bumped into Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz.

Clarkson had some words for Reed, who nudged him out of the way in an effort to get back on defense.

Ron Holland and Jordan Clarkson

Ron Holland II (00) of the Detroit Pistons looks at Jordan Clarkson (00) of the Utah Jazz after an altercation between the two during the third quarter of a game at Little Caesars Arena Dec. 19, 2024, in Detroit.  (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

But Reed's teammate, Ron Holland II, took exception and stepped up to Clarkson. Clarkson pushed Holland, and the two squared up but were separated before either could throw punches.

However, that did not stop referees from ejecting them both from the game.

Holland held back

Ron Holland II (00) of the Detroit Pistons is held back after an altercation with Jordan Clarkson (not pictured) of the Utah Jazz during the third quarter of a game at Little Caesars Arena Dec. 19, 2024, in Detroit.  (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

The Pistons attempted to fight back after trailing by as many as 29 points. They made it a five-point game late in the fourth, but Utah pulled away to take home a 126-119 win.

Collin Sexton scored 30 points and Lauri Markkanen had 27 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Jazz to the victory. For Utah, it was just their sixth victory in 26 games this season. Detroit fell to 11-17.

Jazz held back

Jordan Clarkson (00) of the Utah Jazz is pulled away after an altercation with Ron Holland II of the Detroit Pistons during the third quarter of a game at Little Caesars Arena Dec. 19, 2024, in Detroit.  (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

NBA ratings have declined by roughly 25% from last year.

