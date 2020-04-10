NBA player Enes Kanter on how coronavirus has changed his daily routine

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Quarantine Routine is a regular feature that asks political, business, sports and entertainment power brokers how their daily lives have changed – and how they're still doing their jobs –during the coronavirus crisis.

With the NBA season in suspension as coronavirus brutalizes most of the world, Boston Celtics player Enes Kanter, 27, is taking an unexpected season break – learning to cook and play the piano, and purporting to bring some positivity into this unprecedented and challenging time.

Last month, Kanter was mandated to quarantine in his Boston apartment for 14 days after several NBA players – including one teammate – tested positive for the novel pathogen, officially termed COVID-19.

"It was probably the most boring time in my life; we [players] weren't allowed to see each other. The only person I was talking to from behind my door was the Uber Eats guy," Kanter told Fox News. "We were always complaining about how busy our schedule was, and suddenly all of us had nothing but time. But it has taught me to really invest in myself."

And after testing negative and exhibiting no symptoms, the Celtics center has since relocated to his manager's home in Chicago, where he has access to more space and a full-sized basketball court while in lockdown.

Kanter brought to life his "new normal" and how drastically life has changed in a Q&A with Fox News.

How has your daily routine changed since social distancing measures began?

It has changed so much. I was training so much, doing charity work, traveling, and only coming home to just sleep. Now, I don't set an alarm. I wake up when I wake up, and train when I want too. In my Boston apartment, it was impossible to work out, but I have some space here.

Our coaches still want us to work out, do lots of push-ups and crunches, and that sort of thing. Some (of the players) have houses, but some are in apartments, which makes it a bit harder. But our coaches are calling us on FaceTime two or three times a week to make sure we are doing our stuff.

I'm teaching myself to cook for the first time – I just never had the time before. I am still trying to eat healthy, lots of vegetables because we just don't know if and when the season is going to resume again.

I'm also reading and watching a lot of documentaries. And even trying the piano, but it is not going so well. I have really big hands, so when I try to press one key, I end up pushing another one. It makes it a little harder.

What are the biggest challenges in doing your job during this crisis?

Maintaining the chemistry of our team, which is important to all of us. We have regular Zoom conferences with all the team, as obviously we can't hang out and see each other, but it is crucial to keep up team chemistry. And, once a week, the Celtics bring on a different motivational speaker to talk about handling stress, which has been awesome.

We all want to go out and play basketball, but summer is coming, so we are all about sad about that and what will happen. At this stage, we have no idea what will happen to the rest of the season. But we know we need to stay home, and the NBA is putting our safety, the player safety, first. That is what is most important.

What do you miss the most about life before this began?

The simple things. Being able to go and just hang out with friends, go to a nice restaurant. Now, we don't know when we can just go and walk through the streets again. We took those simple things, like quality time with our friends, for granted.

What surprised you most about how life has changed?

This whole experience has reminded me of how lucky I and most of my friends and teammates were – having good health, having the freedom to do what we wanted. Now it is kind of like being in a cage, but I know once it is over, it will be a wow moment. We will realize just how valuable friends, family and health truly is.

How do you blow off steam?

I pray a lot. I pray for all the people affected by this terrible virus. I also pray that I can bring some positivity to this situation. When I turn on the news, there is so much information and so much negativity. It's all Republicans said this, and Democrats said that. I just want people to stop politicizing this crisis, some criticizing the president, stop fighting over what they think is right and wrong.

I try to bring some positivity. When I was in quarantine, I started seeing all these Tik-Tok videos and was amazed at what people were doing, all the creativity. So I did one and saw that it brought a smile to the faces of fans and teammates. So I have been doing more.

I just want to say again, let's stop criticizing each other and the president, let's focus on getting through this together and what we can do to help each other.

Where is your family, and are they safe and well?

My family is in Turkey, and I am hoping that they are safe. I can't talk to them because I fear that my communication with my mother or sister might be construed as evidence of criminal activity. It sounds unbelievable, but this is what we have been going through for half a decade now.

The country currently is on partial lockdown and, obviously, everything is unpredictable at this point. There is no doubt that the Turkish leadership will use this pandemic to consolidate its power further and cast themselves as saviors.

Even during this outbreak, the government hasn't relented in its crackdown. The overcrowded prisons are a perfect breeding ground for the coronavirus, but the government is willing to let criminals roam free and not the political prisoners. It is a clear illustration of their hate and ruthlessness.