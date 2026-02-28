NBA game delayed due to technical malfunction as horn blares for 13 minutes straight

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers had to deal with a very noisy disruption during the Pistons’ 122-119 overtime win on Friday at Little Caesars Arena.

During a timeout, with the Pistons up 65-64, the horn sounded to signal that the teams should return to play. The issue was that the horn blared for 13 straight minutes, causing the game to be delayed.

The horn’s continuous sound occurred after a power surge caused the overhead scoreboard to malfunction. The horn finally ceased when the arena staff shut down the overhead scoreboard, and the crowd cheered.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

While the horn malfunctioned, the scoreboard and clock above the baskets reset to zero. After 18 minutes, play resumed. The scoring crew used a manual airhorn when play resumed, and the overhead scoreboard was black.

The officials brought Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff and Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson to midcourt for a brief discussion before announcing the game would resume without the main scoreboard. However, moments after the game got back underway, the scoreboard came back on.

Because of the delay and overtime, the game lasted 3 hours and 22 minutes.

Cleveland — which will host Detroit on Tuesday night — led by nine points with 2:44 left in regulation, and Cade Cunningham fouled out with 1:56 to play. But the Pistons outscored the Cavaliers 16-7 to force overtime.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Cade Cunningham had 25 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for East-leading Detroit before fouling out. Jalen Duren had 33 points and 16 rebounds for the Pistons in the win.

Jarrett Allen had 25 points and nine rebounds for Cleveland, which played its second straight game without James Harden (thumb) and Donovan Mitchell (groin). Evan Mobley had 23 points and 12 rebounds, and Sam Merrill added 20 points.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.