NBA player AJ Griffin explains why he abruptly retired at 21: 'I gave up basketball to follow Jesus'

More than two years ago, the Atlanta Hawks selected forward AJ Griffin in the first round of the NBA Draft out of Duke.

However, before the 2024-25 season tipped off, Griffin announced he was stepping away from the NBA. He had played in 92 games and averaged 7.5 points and 17.1 minutes per game. He was traded from the Hawks to the Houston Rockets in the offseason.

He explained on Sunday why he decided to retire from basketball.

"I gave up basketball to follow Jesus," he said. "And I know that in a lot of people's eyes, that seems like, it seems like a loss in the world's eyes. But I just want to let you guys know that I'm super excited because I truly get to serve God, you know, with my full Yes, and I feel like letting go of basketball is allowing me to, you know, go into full-time ministry and truly serving the Lord with all my heart -- with all my time too, as well. So, I'm just excited to see where that leads me."

Griffin said his decision stemmed from giving his "full life to Christ" back in 2020.

The 21-year-old Texas native is not the only NBA player who has decided to put his career on hold and dedicate his life to faith.

Darren Collison retired from the NBA for a few years to help the less fortunate through the Jehovah’s Witness faith.

"While I still love basketball, I know there is something more important, which is my family and my faith," he said in a letter to Andscape at the time. "I am one of Jehovah's Witnesses and my faith means everything to me. I receive so much joy from volunteering to help others and participate in a worldwide ministry. The joy I feel is unmatched. With that being said, I have decided to retire from the NBA."