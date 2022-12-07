Expand / Collapse search
NBA mascot tears down rim on trampoline dunk

The Badgers would pull off the upset against the Terrapins

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
Milwaukee Bucks mascot breaks rim at halftime of Wisconsin game

Milwaukee Bucks mascot breaks rim at halftime of Wisconsin game

Bango, an NBA mascot, broke the rim during halftime of a college basketball game between Wisconsin and Maryland.

The Milwaukee Bucks’ mascot caused a major disruption during Tuesday night’s men’s college basketball game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the No. 13 Maryland Terrapins.

Bango was a part of the halftime entertainment at the Kohl Center and was the finale in a trampoline dunk attempt. Bango had no problem bouncing off the trampoline, gripping the basketball and slamming it home. However, there was one issue.

Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard disputes a call during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Maryland on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Madison, Wisconsin.

Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard disputes a call during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Maryland on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Madison, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

The mascot channeled his inner Shaquille O’Neal and dunked the ball so hard he broke the rim.

The start of the second half between the Badgers and the Terrapins was delayed as the ESPN broadcast showed arena workers getting a new rim on the backboard.

Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl, #5, looks to pass the ball as Maryland's Donta Scott, #24, defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Madison, Wisconsin.

Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl, #5, looks to pass the ball as Maryland's Donta Scott, #24, defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Madison, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Wisconsin had a two-point lead at halftime and managed to pull off the upset against Maryland, handing the Terrapins their first loss of the season.

Chucky Hepburn led the Badgers with 13 points on 4-of-8 from the field and 2-of-4 from three-point range. Steven Crowl added 12 points in the win. Hepburn and Crowl were the only Badgers players in double figures. Connor Essegian and Carter Gilmore combined for eight points off the bench.

Milwaukee Bucks mascot before the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Fiserv Forum on Nov. 25, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. 

Milwaukee Bucks mascot before the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Fiserv Forum on Nov. 25, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.  (John Fisher/Getty Images)

Jahmir Young led Maryland with 17 points. Julian Reese had 10 points.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.

