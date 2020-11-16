Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NBA
Published
Last Update 1 min ago

NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas trolls Trump on Twitter: 'Take your ball and leave'

The sarcastic jab wasn’t the first time Thomas criticized the president

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 16Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Two-time NBA All Star Isaiah Thomas trolled President Trump on Monday after the commander in chief took to Twitter to claim that he won the election.

Thomas has publicly voiced his support for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on social media, but early Monday morning he took aim at Trump as he continues to contest the election results. 

CAVALIERS’ KEVIN PORTER JR. ARRESTED ON GUN CHARGES IN OHIO

“I WON THE ELECTION!” Trump tweeted out shortly after midnight. 

“Yea and I’m 6 ft 10!!! Take your ball and leave lol,” Thomas fired back.

KNICKS ONLY WANT MERCURIAL RUSSELL WESTBROOK ON THE CHEAP

For those who have watched the long-time point guard play, he stands at 5-foot-9. 

The sarcastic jab wasn’t the first time Thomas criticized the president. He previously tweeted out an analogy about Trump’s refusal to concede.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Thomas is currently a free agent but he last played with the Washington Wizards under a one-year contract.

Paulina Dedaj is a writer/ reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.