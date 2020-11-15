Cavaliers' Kevin Porter Jr. arrested on gun charges in Ohio

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested early Sunday on gun charges in Ohio.

Ohio Highway Patrol stopped Porter near Canfield and arrested him on charges of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, the Cleveland Plain-Dealer reported, citing Mahoning County Sheriff’s records. He was released on a $4,000 bond.

According to the newspaper, the Cavaliers are aware of the incident.

Further details about the arrest were unclear.

"Mr. Porter was issued a summons for a petty offense and released. We are gathering information and will have further comment at a later point," Porter's attorney Alex Shapiro said in a statement.

The Cavaliers acquired Porter, whose full name is Bryan Kevin Porter Jr., a few days after the 2019 NBA Draft was officially completed. He was selected No. 30 overall by the Milwaukee Bucks before a slew of trades landed him in Cleveland.

He played in 50 games for the Cavaliers during the 2019-20 season, which ended for Cleveland in March because of the coronavirus pandemic and the way the league restarted. He averaged 10 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in those games. He only started three games.

Porter was a standout at USC before turning pro. He played as a freshman before making the leap to the NBA. With the Trojans, he averaged 9.5 points, 4 rebounds and 1.4 assists and played about 22 minutes per game.