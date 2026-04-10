NBA hits Orlando Magic with hefty fine after team failed to accurately disclose player's availability

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The NBA penalized the Orlando Magic for what the league says was a violation of its injury reporting policies.

The team was fined $25,000 Thursday over Magic guard Anthony Black’s availability ahead of Monday’s game against the Detroit Pistons.

Black missed 15 games leading up to Monday’s matchup as he recovered from an abdominal strain. He was initially designated as out for the game, but the 22-year-old entered and finished with 14 points and a pair of steals.

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Orlando beat Detroit 123-107 for its third straight win. The Magic kept rolling, outlasting the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday for a fourth win in a row.

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In announcing the fine, the NBA said the Magic failed to accurately disclose Black's game availability status.

Black, a third-year player from Arkansas, is averaging 15.1 points and 3.8 assists in 62 games, including 40 starts.

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The Magic enter Friday’s game in Chicago against the Bulls in the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference standings. The Pistons have clinched the East’s best overall record and play the Charlotte Hornets Friday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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