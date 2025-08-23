NBA free agent Malik Beasley no longer target in federal gambling investigation: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

While Malik Beasley's basketball future remains uncertain, his path back to the NBA should no longer be impeded by a federal probe stemming from alleged gambling tied to basketball games and prop bets during the 2023-24 season.

On Friday, ESPN reported that Beasley is no longer a focus of the Eastern District of New York's investigation. Attorneys Steve Haney and Mike Schachter provided the update to the outlet after stating they held multiple discussions with the Eastern District of New York.

"Months after this investigation commenced, Malik remains uncharged and is not the target of this investigation," Haney told ESPN. An allegation with no charge, indictment or conviction should never have the catastrophic consequence this has caused Malik. This has literally been the opposite of the presumption of innocence."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Fox News Digital contacted the US. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York for comment.

News concerning Beasley being under federal investigation surfaced in late June. Discussions on potential contracts with NBA suitors ceased just one day before NBA free agency officially kicked off, according to ESPN.

NBA FREE AGENCY SIGNINGS TRACKER: FIVE-TIME ALL-STAR JOHN WALL RETIRES

At the time, NBA spokesperson Mike Bass acknowledged the probe and said: "We are cooperating with the federal prosecutors' investigation."

Beasley agreed to a one-year contract with the Detroit Pistons last year. He finished the 2024-25 season with a 16.3 points per game average. He also averaged 2.6 rebounds per contest.

An eviction order issued in July exacerbated Beasley's legal woes. The lawsuit filed against Beasley stated that the 28-year-old failed to make rental payments to the landlord.

Aside from the rent lawsuit, Hazan Sports Management Group filed suit against Beasley, claiming the professional basketball player breached his contract with the organization.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The management group alleged Beasley failed to repay a $650,000 advance by the time the contract was terminated.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.