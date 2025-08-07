NBA free agent Malik Beasley evicted from Detroit home amid rent lawsuits as FBI gambling probe looms: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Malik Beasley's basketball future is marred by uncertainty in the midst of a reported federal probe into the free agent's alleged involvement in gambling tied to NBA games and prop bets.

Beasley, who spent the 2024-25 NBA season with the Detroit Pistons, was residing in downtown Detroit — at least until recently. An eviction order was filed against the 28-year-old roughly two months after the 28-year-old was sued. The lawsuit stated that Beasley failed to make rental payments to the landlord.

This is not the first time action has been taken against Beasley amid a rental payment dispute. He faced two lawsuits for allegedly missing payments totaling $21,500 for his unit located in a downtown building owned by Bedrock Detroit — a company controlled by Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert.

A default judgment was issued after the second of the suits received no response.

Beasley's reps were believed to have been in talks with the Pistons about a potential multi-year contract before news of the federal gambling probe surfaced, according to multiple reports.

Steve Haney, Beasley's attorney of record, said his client has not been formally charged with a crime.

Aside from the rent lawsuit, Hazan Sports Management Group filed suit against Beasley, claiming the professional basketball player breached his contract with the organization. The management group alleged Beasley failed to repay a $650,000 advance by the time the contract was terminated.

Despite recent issues, Beasley suggested a path back to Detroit still exists. He also hinted that other NBA franchises have expressed interest in his services.

"We gotta be prepared to come back to the Pistons, or, like I said, there's some other teams interested as well," Beasley said on Wednesday in a social media post.

Beasley averaged 16.3 points and 2.6 rebounds per game last season.

Beasley averaged 16.3 points and 2.6 rebounds per game last season.