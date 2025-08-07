Expand / Collapse search
NBA

NBA free agent Malik Beasley evicted from Detroit home amid rent lawsuits as FBI gambling probe looms: report

Beasley spent last season with the Pistons and was reportedly living a downtown Detroit high-rise

By Chantz Martin Fox News
close
Malik Beasley's basketball future is marred by uncertainty in the midst of a reported federal probe into the free agent's alleged involvement in gambling tied to NBA games and prop bets.

Beasley, who spent the 2024-25 NBA season with the Detroit Pistons, was residing in downtown Detroit — at least until recently. An eviction order was filed against the 28-year-old roughly two months after the 28-year-old was sued. The lawsuit stated that Beasley failed to make rental payments to the landlord.

Malik Beasley vs Heat

Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley, #5, looks on against the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center in Miami on March 19, 2025. (Sam Navarro/Imagn Images)

This is not the first time action has been taken against Beasley amid a rental payment dispute. He faced two lawsuits for allegedly missing payments totaling $21,500 for his unit located in a downtown building owned by Bedrock Detroit — a company controlled by Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert.

A default judgment was issued after the second of the suits received no response.

Beasley's reps were believed to have been in talks with the Pistons about a potential multi-year contract before news of the federal gambling probe surfaced, according to multiple reports.

Malik Beasley vs Timberwolves

Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley, #5, reacts during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center in Minneapolis on March 30, 2025. (Matt Krohn/Imagn Images)

Steve Haney, Beasley's attorney of record, said his client has not been formally charged with a crime.

Aside from the rent lawsuit, Hazan Sports Management Group filed suit against Beasley, claiming the professional basketball player breached his contract with the organization. The management group alleged Beasley failed to repay a $650,000 advance by the time the contract was terminated. 

Malik Beasley looks on

Malik Beasley, #5 of the Detroit Pistons, looks on against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Little Caesars Arena on March 15, 2025 in Detroit. (Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Despite recent issues, Beasley suggested a path back to Detroit still exists. He also hinted that other NBA franchises have expressed interest in his services.

"We gotta be prepared to come back to the Pistons, or, like I said, there's some other teams interested as well," Beasley said on Wednesday in a social media post.

Beasley averaged 16.3 points and 2.6 rebounds per game last season.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.