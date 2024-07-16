Expand / Collapse search
NBA

NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown clarifies stance on Bronny James after viral courtside video

While sitting courtside, Brown appeared to say James was not 'a pro'

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Jaylen Brown appeared to say 'I don't think Bronny is a pro' at Summer League game

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is in the midst of a victory lap. On Monday, he made the latest stop on his tour when he sat courtside to watch his team take on the Los Angeles Lakers during an NBA summer league game in Las Vegas.

Brown, who sat next to WNBA free agent Kysre Gondrezick and Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese, appeared to offer his thoughts on Lakers rookie Bronnny James. 

"I don’t think Bronny is a pro," Brown appeared to say, with internet lip-readers suggesting that Gondrezick responded by saying, "I think he’ll be on the G-league team for sure." Videos of Brown and Gondrezick circulated across social media, drawing millions of views.

Jaylen Brown sits courtside

Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics sits courtside during a summer league game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics on July 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Candice Ward/Getty Images)

But, on Tuesday, Brown addressed his perceived criticism of LeBron James' eldest son, saying he was looking "forward to watching his growth." 

"It’s a flex to have your son alongside you in the nba it reflects greatness and longevity !Bronny has all the tools around him to be successful I look forward to watching his growth," Brown wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Celtics went on to celebrate an 88-74 win over the Lakers in summer league action on Monday.

Brown was named the NBA Finals MVP last month after the Celtics secured a league record 18th championship. He agreed to a five-year, $304 million supermax contract extension in 2023, which represented the richest contract in NBA history. The deal means Brown will earn an estimated average of $60.8 million per year over the life of the contract.

Jaylen Brown looks on during a game

Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on July 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images)

James was the 55th overall selection in the 2024 NBA Draft, and he has been a major draw in the first handful of summer league games. He declared for the draft after one season with the USC men's basketball team. 

LeBron James leans over

Bronny James Jr. of the Los Angeles Lakers during the Sacramento Kings game at Chase Center on July 6, 2024, in San Francisco. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

He finished his college career averaging 4.8 points per game through 25 appearances. James' college basketball debut was delayed due to a cardiac arrest he suffered in the summer prior to the 2023 season.

The Lakers will try and pick up their first summer league win when they return to the court on July 17 for a matchup with the Atlanta Hawks.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.