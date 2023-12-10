Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

USC Trojans

Bronny James makes USC debut months after cardiac arrest; LeBron 'proud' of his son

LeBron on hand to watch son play against Long Beach State

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 10 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 10

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Bronny James made his USC Trojans men’s basketball debut on Sunday against Long Beach State months after he suffered cardiac arrest and needed to be rushed to the hospital.

The freshman son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James scored four points, grabbed three rebounds and dished out two assists as he came off the bench to play. He played 16 minutes.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bronny James makes a pass

Southern California guard Bronny James, left, passes the ball as his father, LeBron James, right, watches during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Long Beach State, Dec. 10, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

"I just want to say I'm thankful for everything," James told reporters in brief remarks.

He also thanked those who gave him treatment at the Mayo Clinic as well as his parents, siblings, coach Andy Enfield and his teammates "during this hard time in my life." He didn’t take questions from reporters.

"I thought Bronny played well," Enfield said. "He defended at a high level. He guarded the quick ballhandlers on the other team pretty well."

Fresh off an In-Season Tournament Championship, LeBron James was back home and in attendance for the game. He posted a tribute to his son on Instagram afterward.

NAVY DAD SURPRISES FAMILY WITH EARLY RETURN HOME AT TENNESSEE BASKETBALL GAME

Bronny James shoots

Southern California guard Bronny James, right, shoots as Long Beach State forward Lassina Traore defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Dec. 10, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

"Can’t even tell y’all how EMOTIONAL today was for me! I’m literally drained and all I can say is @bronny you’re simply INCREDIBLE!! Damn the wins and loses that will occur," James wrote on a post accompanied by some Bronny highlights from the game.

"You’ve already won the ultimate goal/championship and that’s LIFE!!! Proud of you kid and today you’ve given me more life! Thank you and I love you."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bronny James defended

Southern California guard Bronny James, left, tries to get by Long Beach State guard Jadon Jones during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Dec. 10, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Long Beach State won the game, 84-79, adding another impressive victory to their resume.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.