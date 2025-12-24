NBA draft pick joins Baylor for second half of season in unprecedented move

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It’s common for players to announce they are heading to the pros from college — not the other way around.

But a recent report in basketball has fans baffled, as Nigerian center James Nnaji, the 31st overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, has committed to play at Baylor.

The 7-foot center will be able to play the second half of the Bears’ season, according to On3 Sports, as well as being granted four years of NCAA eligibility.

How is this possible for someone who not only declared for the NBA Draft, but was taken in the first round in 2023?

Well, Nnaji never signed an NBA contract. When he was drafted by the Detroit Pistons, Nnaji had his rights moved to the Charlotte Hornets. Then, in the Karl-Anthony Towns three-team deal, his rights moved to the New York Knicks.

Nnaji never appeared in a regular-season NBA game, but instead decided to go overseas to continue his pro career. He played for FC Barcelona in Liga ACB in Spain. They mutually parted ways in August.

Then, Nnaji returned to the Knicks to play in the Summer League in Las Vegas, where he averaged 3.2 points and 3.6 rebounds over five games.

With the Bears being hurt in the front court — Maikcol Perez and Justin Bodo Bodo are both dealing with injuries — Nnaji will come in and should play significant minutes for Scott Drew’s team at Baylor.

Nnaji was just 18 years old when he was drafted and teams really liked his measurables with the hopes of developing his talent in the league.

"Nnaji’s measurable in terms of his size and length are impressive and he’s a big leaper who can finish above the rim, though he does present as something of a project for the Hornets," CBS Sports’ Kyle Boone wrote about Nnaji when he was taken in 2023.

Baylor is currently 9-2 to start the 2025-26 season.

