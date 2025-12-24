Terry Rozier's attorneys ask federal judge to dismiss gambling charges, citing Supreme Court ruling

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Terry Rozier's attorneys have asked a judge to throw out betting charges as he faces jail time.

The NBA player was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering stemming from his alleged involvement in illegal sports gambling.

Rozier was arrested for his alleged involvement stemming from a game in 2023 in which he played less than 10 minutes, citing a foot injury. Multiple people placed high-stakes wagers on Rozier to perform poorly before the game, all of whom won.

Rozier’s lawyers argued that the government’s theory of the case — that he prevented sportsbooks from making informed decisions about accepting certain bets — runs afoul of a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that narrowed the federal wire fraud statute.

"The government has billed this case as involving ‘insider betting’ and ‘rigging’ professional basketball games," Rozier’s lawyers, James M. Trusty and A. Jeff Ifrah, wrote in the motion. "But the indictment alleges something less headline-worthy: that some bettors broke certain sportsbooks’ terms of use against wagering based on non-public information and ‘straw betting.’"

Trusty told Fox News shortly after his client's arrest that Rozier "told a friend" he would take himself out of a game early, which is "not a crime." Trusty said Rozier was dealing with a "chronic injury," but Rozier had not been placed on the Charlotte Hornets' injury report before the game.

Neither Hornets officials nor betting companies were made aware of Rozier's plan, according to the Department of Justice.

Earlier this month, Rozier pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Rozier was one of more than 30 people, along with NBA figures Chauncey Billups and Damon Jones, who were part of FBI probes into alleged illegal gambling with ties to organized crime families. Billups and Jones allegedly participated in rigged poker games, while Jones also allegedly leaked non-public information about NBA games so those close to him could place wagers with a competitive advantage.

Billups and Jones have pleaded not guilty to their respective charges.

Both Billups and Rozier have been placed on unpaid leave from their teams as their court cases play out.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

