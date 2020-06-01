NBA Commissioner Adam Silver addresses racism, police brutality in league memo, says it 'cannot be ignored'

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver addressed the racial tension across the U.S. in a memo sent to personnel Sunday, saying the league shares “the outrage” over the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

Floyd’s police-involved death last week kicked off widespread protests and unrest across the nation over the course of the week. Video showed Floyd was in custody when Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on the man’s neck. Floyd screamed for help and later died in a hospital. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, authorities said Friday.

VANESSA BRYANT POSTS OLD PHOTO OF KOBE BRYANT IN 'I CAN'T BREATHE' SHIRT AMID GEORGE FLOYD DEATH, RIOTS

“We are being reminded that there are wounds in our country that have never healed,” Silver told NBA employees, according to a letter obtained by multiple media outlets. “Racism, police brutality, and racial injustice remain part of everyday life in America and cannot be ignored.”

Silver added: “I am heartened by the many members of the NBA and WNBA family – players, coaches, legends, team owners and executives at all levels – speaking out to demand justice, urging peaceful protest and working for meaningful change. Together, with our teams and players, we will continue our efforts.”

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris and New York Knicks guard Dennis Smith Jr. were among those who joined in George Floyd protests around the U.S.

CELTICS' JAYLEN BROWN, 76ERS' TOBIAS HARRIS, KNICKS' DENNIS SMITH JR. AMONG NBA STARS IN GEORGE FLOYD PROTESTS

Brown, who drove 15 hours from Boston to his home state of Georgia, led a peaceful protest in Atlanta. He put out the call on social media for people to join him, and was accompanied by a large crowd.

“I drove 15 hours to get to Georgia, my community,” Brown said on his Instagram Live. “This is a peaceful protest. Being a celebrity, being an NBA player don't exclude me from no conversations at all. First and foremost I'm a black man and I'm a member of this community... We're raising awareness for some of the injustices that we've been seeing. It's not OK.

“As a young person, you've got to listen to our perspective,” Brown added. “Our voices need to be heard. I'm 23 years old. I don't know all of the answers, but I feel how everybody else is feeling, for sure. No question.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Harris, on the other hand, joined the protests in Philadelphia, and he FaceTimed his teammate Mike Scott, who also has been very vocal amid Floyd’s death.

In North Carolina, Smith showed his support for Floyd. A photo showed Smith standing beside notable Fayetteville-based rapper J. Cole.

Fox News’ Dan Canova contributed to this report.